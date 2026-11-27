The November 25 issue puts Fred and Passenger’s trip to Klyntar on hold for a refueling stop inside one of Marvel’s least predictable ports.

The Amazing Venom #3 turns a space trip into a stopover on Knowhere. The issue went on sale November 25 according to Marvel’s distributor, which identifies a practical problem for the duo called Comeback. Their ship needs fuel. Fred is trying to help Passenger get back to Klyntar, and stopping at the port brings them into a setting associated with Rocket Raccoon and populated by travelers, smugglers and people who operate outside familiar systems. The retailer listing describes a 32-page issue written by Jordan Morris and drawn by Luke Ross, with a main cover by Stefano Caselli.

The stop gives the miniseries a way to make space feel like a place people actually have to travel through. Distance has a cost. A ship needs supplies, and a traveler sometimes has to make a deal at a place chosen for availability rather than comfort. The publisher is keeping the result of the layover open in its description. Here is what that setup tells us about the issue without giving away where Comeback ends up.

Fred and Passenger share a route for different reasons

The distributor’s synopsis describes Fred helping Passenger return home. That puts an interesting division inside the word Comeback. The symbiote and its partner can be treated as a single name when other characters meet them. The journey gives each of them a different relationship to the destination. Passenger has a reason to care about the end of the trip before the story explains it in detail. Fred has a reason to work through the stops along the way. Each new obligation offers a chance to show how willingly they share the work.

At this point in a five-issue story, a layover can also do some work that would be difficult in a longer travel sequence. A problem with the ship creates a task the reader can understand in a sentence. Once that is established, the rest of the encounter can be about the people standing between the characters and their next move. There is room for one conversation to change the flow of the trip, or for a disagreement inside the partnership to become easier for the reader to see. The setting gives those choices a limit on time and resources.

The premise is compact enough to interest a reader who follows different Venom books, though issue #3 comes after two chapters of this particular story. Someone picking it up for Rocket can expect that he appears in the setting Marvel describes. A reader curious about how Fred and Passenger got there will have a smoother start with the earlier issues. The character on the cover or in a solicitation is a helpful clue about the chapter. The series number is a better guide to where the chapter belongs.

Why Knowhere makes sense as a stop

A conventional spaceport can serve as a backdrop that clears the way to the next leg. Knowhere offers another possibility because it takes in travelers with competing interests. A new arrival needs to figure out how business works there before deciding whom to trust. That makes the amount of fuel only one part of the problem. Who can get it, what they ask in return and how much Fred and Passenger tell them about their trip may matter as much as the repair itself.

The setting also gives Ross different distances to draw in the same chapter. A ship can establish the size of a location from outside, while the space between two characters in a room can show who has control of a conversation. Drawing those two things legibly is one way to make a large setting useful to a small group of characters. The reader should be able to believe there is somewhere else to go even when the scene’s attention rests on the immediate problem.

Rocket is well placed to change the tone of a scene about practical work. His presence is a draw even for a reader whose interest comes from another corner of Marvel. The available description identifies the character and the port, while leaving his role in the actual transaction to the issue. The way the creative team introduces him will determine how accessible the moment is to new readers and how quickly it gets back to Fred and Passenger. A recognizable guest can turn a stop into a destination for the chapter without taking the original duo off its own route.

Choosing the issue rather than the cover

Penguin Random House Comics Retail lists the standard edition and also identifies separate variants. Look for The Amazing Venom #3 and the November 25 on-sale entry if the chapter is what matters. Someone who likes a particular cover can choose among listings with the same issue number. Anyone who has been reading another title with Venom in its name will want to check the complete series title and credits. There is enough on the week’s list to make a short search for Venom alone bring up multiple items.

The larger question for the remaining chapters is how many choices Comeback gets to make about this journey. The ship’s fuel problem makes stopping a necessity. The agency lies in what the two travelers do after they have to stop. That is one of the better reasons to give a mid-series detour a separate setting and a recognizable guest. It lets the comic put a choice in front of both travelers while keeping their shared purpose clear.

The arrival at Knowhere is the news readers can verify from November’s release list. Klyntar remains the destination named in the pitch. In between, the best thing to look for is how a partnership built around helping one member get home responds when it suddenly needs someone else’s help.

A refueling stop also gives the comic a clear before and after. Before it, Fred and Passenger are committed to a destination but may have little control over when they reach it. After it, readers can measure whether their route, confidence or understanding of the situation has changed. That makes a good middle chapter even if the broad goal stays the same. A self-contained local problem can give the issue something to accomplish and make the ultimate return feel earned over several decisions.

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