Marvel’s The Amazing Spider-Man #1004 went on sale November 25 with a problem that puts J. Jonah Jameson squarely in Peter Parker’s path. The publisher’s preview names Itsy Bitsy as a threat to Jameson and describes a second confrontation that complicates Peter’s effort to help. Joe Kelly wrote the issue. Penguin Random House Comics Retail lists a 32-page comic with a $4.99 U.S. cover price and several cover treatments. Those details identify the release separately from Spectacular Spider-Man #6, the other Peter Parker comic FanFest covered from this week’s slate.

The clearest reason to follow this issue is the way the setup redistributes attention. Jameson is usually capable of taking over a room by speaking. Here his vulnerability is the reason Peter has to make a decision. Itsy Bitsy has her own objective, and the suggestion of another friend’s intervention opens a separate problem. The preview exposes some of the machinery of the story without explaining how the characters get out of it. The discussion here stays with the publisher’s premise and the history that gives the premise its weight.

Why Jameson changes the stakes

A Jameson story can do more than give Spider-Man another person to rescue. Jonah knows how to turn what he sees into an account people will hear, and how to define a hero’s choices on his own terms. He and Peter have spent decades disagreeing about which details make Spider-Man worthy of trust. Putting Jonah in immediate danger changes the pace of that disagreement. Peter has to act before anyone can finish explaining what good judgment ought to look like, and Jonah may have to decide whether to cooperate before he has assembled his own explanation.

That dynamic works even for someone who comes to the comic through another adaptation. A reader can understand that Jameson speaks loudly and has a strong view of Spider-Man’s effect on the city. Familiarity with the newspaper years makes the exchange more layered, especially when the person associated with demanding public answers needs help in private. The comic can draw on both levels at once. The visible rescue has an immediate physical objective, and the conversation underneath it can take much longer to resolve.

Itsy Bitsy’s presence gives the story another kind of persistence. A durable recurring adversary can interrupt the recurring dynamics of a book by choosing targets who matter across issues. Picking someone with a relationship to the hero also changes what counts as success. Peter can get a person to safety and still face questions about why that person was targeted or whether the encounter changed the relationship. That’s a useful arrangement for an installment meant to move a running story forward, because saving the day can leave the people involved with something new to contend with.

Read the credits and the cover separately

The main retailer record identifies Kelly and Francesco Manna, while the Comic Book Club preview lists additional art contributions including Luca Maresca. The issue’s cover credit and the artist names on variant cards are different pieces of information from the credits on the story pages. In an issue with multiple covers that distinction helps people find the visual work that interests them. An artist drawing an alternate front can interpret the character freely without being responsible for the pacing or the point of view in the pages that follow.

The distributor’s listing includes an alternate cover by Sara Pichelli as part of the Indiana Jones Marvel Artifacts program, alongside several other versions. The connection belongs to the cover program. It doesn’t establish an Indiana Jones appearance in the story. Someone reserving a copy can give the shop the issue number and the cover artist or identifying variant name. The published incentive ratios on some of the art variants describe ordering arrangements. They cannot establish the number of copies an individual shop will receive, or the price a shop will ask for one.

For someone who plans to read the story, the pages released ahead of publication provide a better way to examine its tone. Look at who controls the conversation and where the sequence wants the eye to go first. A slightly longer view of Jameson can make his reaction important, while a panel that moves rapidly from his expression to Peter’s placement can make the suspense feel immediate. Those are choices about emphasis. The same situation could be drawn as a visual joke, a rescue or a tense negotiation, depending on where the pictures make the reader stop.

What to bring into the issue

The numbering helps readers avoid a small trap. Amazing and Spectacular are separate ongoing titles with different issue numbers and creative teams. Someone coming from the Tinkerer story covered earlier this week will get a better sense of what #1004 is about by asking what Jameson and Itsy Bitsy bring to Kelly’s current story. The high number signals where the book sits in the publisher’s numbering. The release date and story credits are the useful details when checking a subscription or asking a retailer to find the copy.

The publisher’s decision to hold back the second relationship is worth respecting. A preview can encourage attention to a point in the story without providing enough material to draw a conclusion about the motives behind it. Letting that part of the issue play out also preserves the difference between a friend making a choice and a comic asking its audience to reconsider the entire history of a friendship. Both could look similar on a single page. Their meaning rests on the scenes around them.

Readers with time for two passes can use the second to watch Jameson instead of the person in the costume. He is one of the few supporting characters whose reactions can change what a Spider-Man rescue means in public. If the story puts him in a position where he has to depend on Peter, even a small change in his language may carry more significance than the panel’s biggest action. The issue’s on-sale information is straightforward. Its more interesting promise is the chance to see what happens when the person who usually tells the city how to interpret a rescue becomes the person who needs one.

Sources

Amazing Spider-Man #1004 — Penguin Random House Comics Retail / Marvel, on sale November 25, 2026

Marvel Preview: The Amazing Spider-Man #1004 — Comic Book Club, November 20, 2026

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