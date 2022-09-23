Adam Levine Admitted to Cheating in the Past: ‘Monogamy is Not in Our Genetic Makeup’

On Wednesday, singer Adam Levine was seen with his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo as he fights accusations of cheating. The couple was photographed in Montecito, California as they exited a white SUV. They looked to be laughing together and in one image, Levine wore a backpack that most likely belonged to one of their children.

While they were having a nice day out, a past interview with the Maroon 5 frontman has come to light in which he confessed to cheating in the past On Wednesday, Maroon 5 frontman and model Behati Prinsloo were filmed together in Montecito, California.

On Tuesday, Sumner Stroh claimed to have had an illicit relationship with Adam Levine. In a statement on his Instagram story, Levine admitted to speaking with someone in “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” but clarified that he did not have an affair.

In his public remarks, Levine said that his family “will get through it together.”

Currently, Levine and Prinsloo have two children- Dusty (5) and Rose (4). Furthermore, Prisnloo is pregnant with their third child.

Since making her allegations, several more women have come forward to say they received flirtatious messages from Levine.

Alanna Zabel, his former yoga instructor from 2007 to 2010, is the most recent woman to come forward.

She also received flirty texts, but said she experienced more extreme personal repercussions than the others did. Zabel took to her now-deleted Instagram story to recount how, “One day he texted me saying, ‘I want to spend the day with you naked.’ I was in the bath, but my jealous ex saw it and went into a rage.”

She continued on, writing, “I assured my ex that I was sure it was meant for Adam’s then girlfriend, Becky, and was a mistake. I texted Adam to ask if that was the case. Adam didn’t reply…and my ex became violent, breaking my wrist.”

Zabel then went on to say that Levine had not listened or believed her when she told him about the abuse she suffered from her ex-boyfriend.

“Massive life changing, destructive moment, and when I told Adam he ignored it, never apologized, removed me from the (sic) upcoming tour and iced me out during one of the most devastating times of my life, all from his one flirtatious text,” she alleged.

#ExposeAdamLevine was a hashtag used by Zabel, along with the other ladies, at the top of her post.