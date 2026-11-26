Absolute Wonder Woman #26 arrived November 25 with Diana, Steve and Etta pursuing different parts of a crisis. DC’s preview opens with Diana trying to process a loss and a discovery. Steve responds as Gateway City grows fearful, while Etta follows a lead on Cale after finding little in Gotham. The issue is by writer Kelly Thompson, artist Hayden Sherman and colorist Jordie Bellaire. DC lists 24 pages, a $4.99 U.S. cover price and a Teen Plus rating.

The change in who carries the action is the reason to pay attention to this installment. A comic named after a superhero can expand its sense of place by tracking people who use different methods when that hero has a problem. DC’s description points toward emotional, civic and investigative strands pulling the same story in different directions. There is enough here for a spoiler-light guide to the structure of the issue. The source material leaves the nature of Etta’s lead and the consequences of Diana’s earlier events to the published story.

Gateway City needed its own point of view

Gateway City has a job beyond serving as a background for a series that can operate on a mythic scale. A city can register worry in ways a lead character never sees directly. A rumor changes how people use a street, an institution changes how it sets priorities, or a person decides that someone has to answer a question. When DC makes Steve part of the city’s response, it assigns the supporting cast a piece of the story large enough to matter in its own right. Steve’s actions can tell readers about the city and its options as much as they tell them about him.

This is one of the differences between a setting that feels active and one that looks beautifully drawn. An active setting responds to events in several places at once. People with no access to Diana’s perspective still have to live through the consequences of what is happening. Characters who can move through those spaces let a comic show the way fear travels, from one conversation to another and across different parts of a community. The mechanics of that movement can give a story energy without every page needing a fresh physical confrontation.

The way a comic renders that energy is also a useful point of interest. A crowd can become a field of small reactions rather than an anonymous background. A doorway can give a scene a sense of distance or put a character within reach of a conversation they hadn’t expected to hear. The reader gets to compare Diana’s scale as a figure with Steve’s scale as a person moving through the city. That’s a way of measuring how differently two protagonists can experience the same state of emergency.

Etta gives the investigation a second route

Etta’s piece of the setup has a modest but useful shape. Gotham didn’t give her much, and the publisher says a lead on Cale appears somewhere unexpected. That is enough to start a detective sequence. An inquiry has produced an unsatisfying result, and there is a reason to look again somewhere else. A detective who gets a poor result is still doing important narrative work. Readers learn which sources are incomplete, what sorts of explanations the story has ruled out, and what makes the next clue meaningful.

Putting such a sequence in a Wonder Woman comic can also change the scale of a revelation. A single detail in a conversation may matter as much as an elaborate demonstration of power. Etta can follow an inference while Diana is dealing with information of a different kind. The two perspectives give the series a way to change the speed with which answers arrive. An investigation makes the audience notice gaps, while the larger story can keep moving around those gaps. Neither strand has to explain everything at once.

The contrast in settings contributes to that construction. Readers familiar with DC already associate Gotham with investigation, hidden relationships and difficult answers. Moving an inquiry away from the expected place can make a familiar comics map feel larger. A well-used city transition offers a reason to wonder why Etta followed the first lead and what she recognizes in the second. Those are questions about how she works. Giving them space earns a supporting character more depth than simply assigning her a place in a final group scene.

The credits are a guide to how these strands meet

Sherman’s pencils and inks and Bellaire’s color have the practical job of making the transitions legible. When emotional, civic and investigative strands share space, a reader needs to recognize a change in place or attitude quickly. Familiar visual details can do that work in a single panel. Color can support distinct moods while keeping the book visually coherent. A reader may also notice whether a transition uses a repeated shape or gesture to connect people who aren’t actually standing in the same room.

DC’s separate November 13 feature for Absolute Wonder Woman: As My Mothers Made Me provides a useful point of entry for readers looking into the larger run. It describes the creative team at work in collected form and offers a way to identify the world of this particular Wonder Woman. Issue #26 is a new single issue with its own date and credits. A collected edition and a current installment offer different kinds of access, particularly if someone wants to spend time with consecutive sequences rather than enter a story at a new weekly release.

DC identifies Sherman and Bellaire separately in the credits, a detail worth checking when comparing pages to covers. A variant illustration represents one artist’s interpretation of the issue, while the interior art has to carry the reader between several scenes with different goals. Anyone coming to the series via a favorite cover can use the preview to decide whether they also want to follow the monthly storytelling.

Diana’s part of the issue gives the other strands a center. She has something to understand about her own experience while other people take actions she cannot take in their place. A series can make a central figure more compelling by giving her time to react and by letting other characters create questions for her to answer later. The most interesting thing to watch for in #26 is where those routes begin to point toward the same discovery. The reader has three places to look and a reason to take each one seriously.

Sources

Absolute Wonder Woman #26 — DC, on sale November 25, 2026

DC Comics Preview: Absolute Wonder Woman #26 — Comic Book Club, November 20, 2026

Enter the Labyrinth in Absolute Wonder Woman: As My Mothers Made Me — DC, November 13, 2026

Related