The November 25 preview sets up a December 2 chapter that takes Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval’s Superman into deep space.

DC’s next Absolute Superman story begins with Superman far from the people who have watched him become a hero. The publisher lists Absolute Superman #26 for December 2 and describes the new chapter as a trip into deep space after the fallout of issue #25. AIPT published a preview on November 25. Jason Aaron writes and Rafa Sandoval provides the pencils and inks, continuing the creative partnership from the preceding chapter. Readers can use the early look to get a feel for the direction of the book without needing to know the answer to the mystery that takes him off Earth.

The departure matters because Earth gives Superman a set of recognizable obligations. A threat can be measured by the people who live in its path, the place that will be damaged and what the hero already knows about both. A book that removes him from that setting can make him work from much less information. Deep space widens the frame. It also gives the creators room to show what Superman does when a familiar setting can no longer tell him what a good decision looks like.

A change of setting after issue 25

DC presented the ending of issue #25 as a step into a different era for the title and identifies Superman’s departure as a consequence. The publisher’s description of #26 is spare about the reasons for his trip. That gap is worth preserving in coverage and in a reading order. Start with the previous chapter if you want to meet the change in the order the creators wrote it. Begin at #26 if a fresh setting and a question about his purpose are enough to pull you in. The solicitation positions the issue as the start of a story, even as the numbering and premise show that the series carries previous events forward.

The physical release is an ordinary numbered installment rather than a new series launch. DC lists the standard U.S. issue at $4.99 and credits Sandoval on both pencils and inks. Readers who shop by cover should check the listing for the edition they want. By contrast, someone following the plot in single issues can focus on the series name and number. There are several Superman titles on shelves around the same time, and the word Absolute identifies the continuity that matters here.

An interplanetary trip can be either the most familiar or the strangest thing for Superman to do. The familiar part is physical. Flight and distance have long been tools the character can use. The stranger part is social. On Earth he can enter a story with an existing relationship to the people who need him, or at least with some understanding of the place. A new setting can expose how much faith he puts in first impressions. The premise gives Aaron a chance to make his character’s moral attention, rather than his ability to reach a destination, the source of uncertainty.

What the change asks of the artwork

Sandoval can establish thousands of miles of distance in a panel, but the more consequential change may be how much of a scene the reader can recognize. On Earth a building, street or vehicle gives the eye familiar scale. In a more alien scene, the proportions, physical boundaries and reading order have to do extra work. The reader needs to see what is close, what can be reached and how much of the space Superman can take in before he acts. The same pencils and inks that draw a recognizable figure can give an unfamiliar setting rules without requiring a page of explanation.

The scale also creates room for quiet. A hero leaving a planet can be depicted with speed and noise, but the trip can teach us more if there are moments when he has time to think about why he left. A small figure in a large space changes what a page communicates even when no one says a word. It puts distance and isolation in the image at the same time. If the story alternates between that distance and closer encounters, the new setting can support character work alongside the adventure.

That can make the arc a useful point of comparison with the opener of the series. An alternate version of Superman still arrives with a vocabulary most readers recognize, from the figure in flight to the responsibility that follows extraordinary abilities. A cosmic trip stretches that vocabulary without needing to reset the title. It gives existing readers something different to look at and lets a new reader start by asking how this specific version of Superman responds to a place he cannot already understand.

How to read the preview

The November 25 preview is a chance to assess the presentation and the first beats. It should be treated as an excerpt rather than as a plot report on the whole issue. A handful of pages can establish pace, the look of a location or the mood of an arrival. Some questions about why a character is where he is are deliberately left for a full chapter or the installments that follow. There is value in seeing how much the preview can convey about the direction without narrating a resolution in advance.

Someone who prefers collected editions can use DC’s series listings to distinguish collected material from the December single issue. A reader deciding whether to sample the new arc can take the preview as a small test of how Aaron and Sandoval handle an unfamiliar setting. If the change of scenery is the hook, the next thing to watch is what the book makes Superman do once he gets there.

The concrete release news is the December 2 start and the return of the creative team in another setting. DC has made Superman’s absence from Earth part of the premise. What that distance reveals about him is the story the new arc gets to tell.

The weekly schedule matters here, too. DC lists issue #25 for November 4 and #26 for December 2, and the preview arrived within that gap. A monthly issue has to rebuild some of its momentum on the first pages because readers have had time away from it. An unmistakable change of location gives the creators an immediate way to tell a returning reader that the consequences of the last chapter are already in motion.

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