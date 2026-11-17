New Commemorative Logo Kicks Off Festivities Leading to First Solo Film in 2017

To mark the 75th anniversary of one of the world’s best-known Super Heroes, Warner Bros. Entertainment and DC Entertainment unveiled yesterday plans for a year-long celebration of Wonder Woman. The character has transcended the pages of comics to become a powerful global symbol of justice, equality and peace.

Beginning with a new commemorative logo honoring the Amazon Princess’s legacy, highlights of the year will include the relaunch of her comic book series; new graphic novels; convention panels; and consumer products, including apparel, toys and other exclusive merchandise. These and further anniversary events will culminate in the release of the very first “Wonder Woman” feature film on June 2, 2017.

First seen in October 1941 (Even though it states December on the cover, comics are usually two months ahead of time) in All-Star Comics #8 in a back-up story meant to test her appeal at a time when female superheroes were rare, Wonder Woman quickly broke out and headlined her own title by the next year. Subsequent generations came to know the star-spangled heroine with metal bracelets on her wrists and a magic lasso by her waist via her hit 1975-79 television series and roles in animated shows and movies, as well as her historic appearance on the cover Ms. Magazine #1 in 1972. This past March, Wonder Woman was seen for the first time in a live action motion picture with her introduction in the global blockbuster “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Over the decades, Wonder Woman has run for president, organized a union, flown an invisible plane, lost and regained her powers, studied martial arts, battled Ares, the God of War, worked at a fast food chain, and had a romantic relationship with Superman. Her diverse history will be integrated and celebrated in a new comic book series launching this month as part of DC Universe: Rebirth that honors what fans love most about the character.

Written by fan favorite Greg Rucka and on sale June 22nd, Wonder Woman #1 will be the first print debut of the new Wonder Woman 75th commemorative logo. Other variations of the new logo created for various products merge the character’s name and traditional “W” symbols with the number 75, set alongside a striking blue silhouette of the iconic character in a warrior stance.

Created by William Moulton Marston, a psychologist who invented the lie-detecting polygraph machine, Wonder Woman was conceived as a new type of superhero who used wisdom and compassion, not just her fists, to triumph over evil. Daughter of the queen of the all-female Amazon tribe from Greek mythology, Wonder Woman was imbued by the gods with powers, including super-strength and a lasso that compels anyone it surrounds to tell the truth. Wearing a costume inspired by the flag of a downed American pilot, she travelled to “patriarch’s world” to fight for such values as peace and equality. She is the only female comic book character to have her own stories continuously published for the past three quarters of a century.

Among the events and products Wonder Woman fans can look forward to over the next year from Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment are:

At long last, June 2, 2017, will see the long-held hopes of millions of fans fulfilled as the first “Wonder Woman” movie is released in cinemas worldwide, starring Gal Gadot in the title role, Chris Pine as Captain Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as the Amazonian General Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, directed by Patty Jenkins.

A “Wonder Woman 75” panel at San Diego Comic-Con International in July 2016 will celebrate the history and future of the Super Hero, along with displays at DC’s booth of Lynda Carter’s original costume from the 1970s television series and numerous additional costumes, including the one worn by star Gal Gadot in the upcoming film.

A commemorative box set of Wonder Woman’s greatest stories to be released by DC in July, as well as a hardcover special edition celebrating her 75th anniversary to be released in October and available through the holidays.

A life-size Wonder Woman invisible jet will be on display at San Diego Comic-Con and the rare plane will illuminate at night for fan photos, along with one-of-a-kind Wonder Woman-inspired graffiti-art pieces. WBCP and Mattel will offer an exclusive anniversary DC Multiverse™ Wonder Woman Action Figure and Invisible Jet combo set (available exclusively on Mattycollector.com beginning June 17) designed especially for the 75th celebration.

A wide range of new Warner Bros. Consumer Products licensed merchandise, including The Barbie™ Collection Amazon Princess Wonder Woman™ Barbie® Doll (available exclusively on Mattycollector.com beginning June 17), fashion and accessories from partners such as Valentino, Under Armour and Converse, luggage and backpacks from Pottery Barn, and a line of Wonder Woman-inspired beauty products available exclusively at Walgreens.

New toys and webisodes from the recently launched DC Super Hero Girls line prominently featuring Wonder Woman, as well as an original animated movie, “DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year,” coming to Digital HD on August 9 and DVD on August 23.

Included on the home entertainment release of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” coming to Digital HD on June 28th and Blu-ray Combo Pack on July 19th, is a 22-minute featurette called “The Warrior, The Myth, The Wonder” which explores Wonder Woman’s history, origin, evolution and powerful impact on popular culture.

Curated Spotify playlists from top female talent in music, film, TV, sports, and more. WaterTower Music and DC’s weekly playlists showcase the music that inspires these ladies to be Wonder Women in their daily lives.

Wonder Woman returns as a major player in the upcoming video game “Injustice 2,” the highly anticipated sequel in development by NetherRealm Studios to be published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in 2017.

Credit: DC Entertainment.

All pictures used with permission from DC Entertainment.