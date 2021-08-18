Johnny Depp is known for making some of the best movies of all time. Even when a movie isn’t necessarily good he’s usually a highlight, at least. And we all loved him as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise! But now a not-so-great Johnny Depp film is headed to Disney Plus in a month!

The original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy are considered classics and for good reason. They had an amazing cast and some great stories. Originally, it was rumored that there would be three new Pirates films, but we ended up getting only two. The fourth film, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. We then got a fifth film after as well, but no sixth one.

On Stranger Tides was definitely not as well-received as the original three. It didn’t help that a bunch of the main cast, excluding Depp, didn’t return either. The fifth film ended with a teaser for what might be coming next, but those plotlines were never picked up on, unfortunately.

Funnily enough, On Stranger Tides is also the only Pirates film that isn’t on Disney+ right now. What makes that so interesting is the fact that it used to be on the streaming platform, but was eventually removed. Now, it’s heading back to Disney+!

The film is also one of those strange films that were panned critically but were a huge financial success. Out of all the Pirates films, it was the only one to break $1 billion at the box office. Unfortunately, the Rotten Tomatoes score does not reflect this at all, as the film sits at a lousy 33%. It’s not even certified fresh!

Still, it will be nice to have the entire Pirates saga in one place on Disney+! The not-so-great Johnny Depp film is still a welcome addition to the platform, if only for completions’ sake!