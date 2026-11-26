The Academy of Country Music has changed how it evaluates emerging artists for the 2027 ACM Awards. Its published rules give voters several ways to assess an artist’s progress, from how listeners consume recordings to how the artist is doing onstage. MusicRow’s LB Cantrell and Billboard’s Melinda Newman reported the updates on November 25. The changes arrive ahead of a ceremony scheduled for May 16, 2027, in Las Vegas.

The Academy also revised its Song of the Year criteria to describe which compositions qualify when they use elements from earlier songs. The two updates concern different things. The new-artist categories evaluate a performer’s career momentum. Song of the Year looks at a particular composition and who made it. The Academy’s calendar sets out when members will consider both.

What counts as a breakthrough

Under the revised approach reported by Billboard, the Academy has moved away from rules tied to an artist’s debut or second album and a chart requirement. The Academy’s current criteria direct attention to measures that include consumption and chart activity, live performances and national media exposure. A performer can spend a year making progress in several of those areas even while the album schedule takes a different course. Some artists spend months releasing individual songs. Others meet most of their new audience on tour.

That makes the evidence behind a career more interesting to look at. Two candidates can have busy years that read very differently on paper. One might see a track attract listeners while playing short opening slots, then earn longer slots as those songs become familiar. Another might already be playing full shows to a loyal audience and only later secure a release that reaches further into radio. Looking at both sets of milestones gives voters more information about what happened in that particular year.

Chart performance remains meaningful in the published criteria. The broader approach leaves room to consider other evidence alongside it, and the Academy also retains category-specific limits on eligibility. A strong showing on tour therefore offers one reason to pay attention. It cannot predict who will reach a final ballot. The distinctions matter when a campaign spotlights a breakout numbers story before members have even begun voting.

The ACM presents separate new-artist awards across its male, female and duo or group categories. As nominations eventually arrive, each comparison belongs within the criteria for that field. Watch how the accounts of each nominee’s year differ. A breakthrough built through recorded releases may have a clear single or chart event to point to. A performer whose year was defined by a string of shows may need a longer timeline to explain what changed.

How the song rule works

Song of the Year still has a chart qualification. The Academy’s published policy requires an eligible song to be released and reach the top 50 on either Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart or the Mediabase Country chart during the eligibility period. It also says the composition must be newly created and distinct as a copyrighted work. A piece incorporating elements of an earlier song can be eligible when it contributes substantial original songwriting. The policy offers no automatic answer for a specific recording based on the mere presence of a familiar phrase or melody.

The distinction matters to fans who follow credits. Song of the Year names songwriters, publishers and artists. Single of the Year recognizes artists, producers and record companies, and the Academy sets a different chart threshold there. Looking up the credits for the two categories can illuminate a song you already know. The composition has its own authors and publishing credits. The particular track you hear on the radio also reflects decisions made in a recording studio.

A professional panel submits an initial group of songs for consideration under the Song of the Year policy. Eligible members select the final five nominations, subject to board approval. That process gives the songwriting category a step before the broader ballot, and it gives viewers useful context when they later see a shortlist. A composition’s presence on a qualifying chart is a first hurdle. Reaching the nominees also depends on the stages that follow.

Dates to follow before Las Vegas

The main eligibility window spans January 1 through December 31, 2026. Submissions run January 4 through January 25, 2027. The first voting period for the main awards begins February 22 and ends March 8. A second window runs March 22 through April 5. Final-round voting runs April 19 through May 3, ahead of the May 16 ceremony. The Academy lists a separate schedule for radio awards, and its published times say the windows close at 7 p.m. Central.

Cantrell also reported that the Academy is adding an International Event of the Year award and updating other industry and venue categories. That gives events a separate place in the awards conversation. Anyone following those honors can use the Academy’s radio and industry listings alongside the main awards information, especially when a release calendar or awards broadcast focuses primarily on the categories with performing artists.

For listeners, the gap between submissions and the start of voting is a good time to catch up with work that arrived late in the eligibility year or never made the radio stations they usually hear. See which artists others mention for their live sets, check who wrote the songs that have stuck with you, and go back to the releases you missed. That listening can make the eventual shortlist easier to follow, particularly if the names at the top of a streaming playlist differ from the names music writers are watching.

The ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The location is confirmed in the Academy’s ticket announcement, while the category rules come from its separate voting policy. Keeping those two announcements distinct makes it easier to check what has changed about the show and what has changed about the awards that members will vote on.

The Academy previously announced the return to Las Vegas, and Prime Video will stream the ceremony. The new criteria are public while the outcome is months away. What fans can see in the meantime is how the Academy wants members to weigh an artist’s year and how its songwriting award treats new work built in part on familiar material. Put those alongside the ballot dates and May’s show becomes easier to follow from the first submissions onward.

Sources

ACM Awards Criteria and Voting Policy — Academy of Country Music, 62nd awards edition

ACM Reveals 2027 Awards Timeline, Category Updates — MusicRow / LB Cantrell, November 25, 2026

2027 ACM Awards Changes Include New Criteria for New Artist Categories & Song of the Year — Billboard / Melinda Newman (syndicated), November 25, 2026

Ticket On-Sale Announced for 62nd Academy of Country Music Awards — Academy of Country Music, October 5, 2026

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