The sealed sixth-series packs preserve visible cards of Mickey Mantle, Ernie Banks and other stars. The auction runs through December 6.

A 1958 Topps baseball cello box with 36 unopened packs leads the Robert Edward Auctions fall catalog. The sale opened November 20 and runs through December 6. Rich Mueller covered the box and the rest of the sale’s headliners for Sports Collectors Daily on November 22. The auction house describes the box as a recent discovery and identifies its contents as the sixth series of that year’s Topps baseball set. It is a chance to see how a midcentury set reached buyers in groups of packs, with much of that original packaging still together.

The auction house lists 12 cards in each of the 36 packs, for 432 cards in all. Some faces can be identified through the wrapper, including cards of Mickey Mantle, Ernie Banks, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Ted Williams. Baseball Card Exchange examined the material and shrink-wrapped the box. The sight of a known player in a visible position and the specialist’s evaluation of the unopened package answer different questions. That distinction is what makes a close look at the listing more interesting than a roll call of famous players.

What the 36 packs preserve

Collectors who know 1958 Topps mainly through singles can use the listing to see a different unit of the same product. A card is the individual printed piece someone might put in a set. A pack preserves the way a small group of cards was sold. An original display box holds individual packs together and makes it possible to examine many of them as parts of the same lot. The box contains objects at several levels, and keeping those relationships intact gives it value as a record of how the cards were distributed.

The catalog says the sixth series covers card numbers 441 through 495. A single series presents one segment of an issue year, and a person comparing the lot with a set checklist should read the range before looking for any particular number. That also helps explain how multiple cards associated with the same player can be visible in one box. Twelve cards in a pack and 36 packs in a box do not amount to 432 different subjects. The figures describe the packing configuration. The year’s checklist and the series range describe which numbers the packs belong to.

The transparent wrapping is another useful feature. In sealed packaging a collector is usually limited to what can be seen from outside. Here some card fronts and backs can supply information about visible positions without anyone removing the wrapper. REA identifies 25 packs with notable players or subjects showing and includes photographs. The names caught at the edges are useful evidence. They create no complete inventory of every face inside the package.

Identification, provenance and condition are separate questions

The Baseball Card Exchange work concerns the box and the unopened packs. That is different from a numeric grade on an individual card. Each kind of examination starts with different evidence. In a singles listing, the edges, corners and surfaces of the actual card are available to examine. The person handling an unopened box can examine the packaging and ask how it was assembled and preserved. That person does not have the same view of all the objects inside. The catalog can support a close reading of the packaging while leaving the condition of unseen cards unknown.

REA attributes the statement about how uncommon the complete box is to Steve Hart of Baseball Card Exchange. The catalog says it is the only example of a complete unopened 1958 Topps cello box he has seen. That statement describes the experience of a named expert. It has more context than an unattributed claim about rarity, and says something more specific than that 1958 cards are hard to find. An assertion about all boxes in existence would go beyond what the catalog establishes.

According to the auctioneer’s provenance account, the consignor received the box in 1958 as a child and kept it for decades. It reportedly survived multiple moves. That history supplies an explanation for why all the packs stayed together through a period when many buyers would have opened them separately. It is presented by the auction house as the consignor’s history. Someone reading the lot can examine that account alongside evidence such as the photographs, quantities and specialist’s work, without treating one kind of evidence as a substitute for the others.

A catalog with other kinds of baseball history

The rest of the sale provides useful comparisons. The official catalog includes a 1959 fourth-series cello box and a 1960 second-series cello box. Collectors can compare the configurations and the cards identified at visible positions across several years. They can also compare a sealed product with a single baseball card in the same sale. Each item has a different balance of visual information, packaging and grading. Reading the entries side by side can make auction terminology clearer than reading one spectacular lot in isolation.

The auctioneer identifies these as original ten-cent packs. The denomination belongs to the period packaging and helps explain how ordinary the purchase once was. The same pack can now serve as evidence about the original product even if the cards stacked behind the visible face never become single items on a checklist.

There is also a signed Josh Gibson photograph in the sale. REA’s catalog describes it as an original image from roughly the 1940s and lists a PSA/DNA Type I designation. That is a separate form of baseball collecting, with questions about when the print was produced, the autograph and the object’s physical history. A signed photograph and an unopened display box can share a catalog without asking potential buyers to value exactly the same things. For a reader browsing the sale as a record of what has survived, the combination is part of its interest.

The calendar date is the easiest fact to act on. REA lists December 6 as the end of its fall catalog auction, and the individual entries show which pieces are being offered. The event is still a sale in progress. For now, the box’s 36 wrappers are enough to make it worth examining. Each gives a small exterior look at a product sold one pack at a time, and the complete display shows how those encounters were grouped at the counter. One rare object can illuminate several ordinary choices about the way baseball cards were once bought and kept.

Sources

Rare 1958 Topps Cello Box, Josh Gibson Signed Photo Among REA Fall Auction Headliners — Sports Collectors Daily, Rich Mueller, November 22, 2026

Lot #1: Exceptional 1958 Topps Sixth Series Unopened Cello Box (36 Packs) — Robert Edward Auctions, November 2026 fall auction catalog

Important Dates for 2026 — Robert Edward Auctions, Undated schedule, checked November 23, 2026

Lot #16: Extraordinary Circa 1940s Josh Gibson Signed Original Photograph PSA/DNA Type I — Robert Edward Auctions, November 2026 fall auction catalog

Fall 2026 Auction — Robert Edward Auctions, November 2026 fall auction catalog

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