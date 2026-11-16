Zverev and Shelton Win Opening Matches as ATP Finals Begin in Turin

Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton opened the Nitto ATP Finals with wins on Sunday, November 15, giving the John McEnroe Group two different kinds of first-day statement. Zverev defeated Rafael Jodar 6–4, 6–4. Shelton needed three sets to get past Arthur Fils, winning 6–2, 3–6, 6–3. The official results place both winners at the start of a week in which an opening victory improves a player’s position but does not yet secure a place in the knockout rounds. [1]

The tournament runs November 15–22 at Turin’s Inalpi Arena. Its format puts eight singles players into two groups, with the top two from each advancing to the semifinals. That structure is central to understanding Sunday’s results. Jodar and Fils have lost a match, not been eliminated from the event. Zverev and Shelton have taken an important first step, not won the competition. The week rewards results across a small group before it becomes a direct knockout contest. [2]

Jerome Coombe’s official ATP match report describes Zverev relying on his serve and backhand against Jodar. The top seed broke at 3–3 in the first set, then escaped from 15–40 while serving at 5–4 with a sequence of aces and unreturned serves. The report records an eighty-eight percent first-serve rate in that set and no double fault. Those details give the straight-sets score some texture: Zverev created an advantage, then had to protect it when the set was still vulnerable. [3]

Coombe also places the win within Zverev’s season and tournament history. The German is pursuing a third year-end title after winning in London in 2018 and Turin in 2021. The report identifies him as the new world No. 1 and notes major titles at Roland Garros and the US Open in 2026. That is verified context for his position in the draw. It does not make the rest of this week inevitable, especially when the format requires facing several other successful players. [3]

Shelton’s route was more changeable. Andy West’s ATP report records a strong opening set, Fils’s recovery in the second and an early break for the American in the decider. Fils earned his first break in the eighth game of the second set and held off two break points in the next game to level the match. Shelton then converted his fourth break opportunity in the second game of the final set. The account identifies those exchanges as the points at which the direction of the match changed. [4]

The final service game provided another test. Serving at 5–3 and facing a break point, Shelton used two aces before finishing the match behind heavy forehands. West identifies the victory as Shelton’s first match win at the ATP Finals, on his second appearance after debuting in 2025. The report also notes Juan Carlos Ferrero’s presence alongside Bryan Shelton in the player box. Those are observable professional details from the match coverage; no conclusions about future results are required to make them significant. [4]

The draw supplies a useful comparison between the two winners. ATP Staff’s November 12 guide records Zverev leading Shelton 6–0 before the tournament, including a four-set victory in this year’s US Open final. The same guide had Shelton leading Fils 2–1 before Sunday. Historical matchups help explain why particular pairings attract attention, but they do not add points to the current standings. A previous advantage becomes relevant only when a player can reproduce the decisions and execution that created it. [5]

For FanFest’s analysis, the opening day illustrated two ways to keep control of a match. Zverev’s decisive service sequence prevented a difficult moment from becoming a lost set. Shelton’s recovery came after the match had already changed shape. The first example is about containing a challenge; the second is about rebuilding an advantage. Both are valuable in a group event, where the score of one afternoon remains part of a longer sequence of results.

Jodar’s position also deserves attention beyond the loss. Sky Sports’ November 15 coverage identifies him as the first man to qualify for the Finals in the same season as his tour-level debut. That context makes his appearance an achievement even while the match establishes the distance between a breakthrough season and beating the top seed on an indoor court. A result can be disappointing without erasing the progress that made the opportunity possible. [6]

The other singles group introduces a separate set of contests. The official draw lists Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe in the Ivan Lendl Group. That group had not supplied the Sunday singles results discussed here. Readers following the event should therefore distinguish its opening schedule from the matches already completed. A tournament preview, a draw and a results page each describe a different stage of the same week. [5]

The opening doubles program also produced confirmed results. Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten defeated Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos 6–3, 5–7, 10–4. Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic beat Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti 7–6(7), 6–4. Those scores belong to the doubles competition, whose match-deciding tiebreak should not be mistaken for a ten-game singles set. The official Sunday results allow both competitions to be followed without blending their formats or standings. [1]

One of the attractions of this event is that early defeat leaves room for an immediate response. In a conventional elimination draw, a player who loses an opening match leaves the title race. Here another group match changes the possible combinations. That can create suspense across the day’s schedule: the meaning of one result may become clearer after the other pairing has finished. It also makes careful reporting of completed results more useful than declaring a player finished after a single setback.

Sunday ended with Zverev’s serve protecting a straight-sets start and Shelton finding a way through a deciding set. The official calendar now carries the tournament toward its remaining group matches and the November 22 finals. Those opening wins give the two men something substantial to build on, while Jodar and Fils retain a competitive task. Turin has established its first results; the group format ensures the story still has room to move.

Original sources and reporting credits

[1] What were the Nitto ATP Finals results — ATP Staff, official tournament website. November 15, 2026.

[2] Nitto ATP Finals Format — Lawn Tennis Association. Undated explainer updated for 2026; accessed November 16.

[3] Zverev overcomes Jodar ignites Nitto ATP Finals charge — Jerome Coombe, ATP. November 15, 2026.

[4] Shelton’s first win in Turin American edges Fils at Nitto ATP Finals — Andy West, ATP. November 15, 2026.

[5] Nitto ATP Finals Draw Groups H2H records and all you need to know — ATP Staff. November 12, 2026.

[6] ATP Finals World No 1 Alexander Zverev begins campaign with convincing straight sets victory over Rafael Jodar — Sky Sports. November 15, 2026 at 16:55 UK.