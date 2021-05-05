The saga of the Justice League Snyder Cut is legendary at this point. It was a hard battle that the fans waged in order for the director’s cut to be released, and they won. The Justice League Snyder Cut was released to HBO Max this year. It wasn’t all fun and games though, Zack Snyder was worried Warner Bros would sue him if he supported the film. That must have been freaking terrifying.

The hashtag campaign to have the film released started almost right away after the theatrical cut of Justice League flopped. Zack Snyder thought that if he supported the movement too intensely Warner Bros. would take legal action against him. The movement went on for almost three years, and during the whole thing, Snyder only alluded to supporting it. He never actually used the hashtag himself, but we can understand why.

Most people working on films have some sort of clause in their contract to protect the studios. It is entirely possible that is why Snyder was reluctant to join the fight. If there was some moral clause or non-disclosure agreement that he would break by joining it’s obvious why he had to remain silent. He was legitimately scared he could be perceived as leading the movement himself.

“I was more worried the studio would sue me. Do something to silence me,” Snyder told The Times.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

I get why Zack Snyder was worried.

