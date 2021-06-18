Zack Snyder Responds To Batman Controversy With NSFW Picture! Hilarious!

So, we learned some weird information about Batman‘s sexy life this week. Namely, we learned that the Dark Knight doesn’t perform oral sex on Catwoman. The reason? Well, “heroes don’t do that” according to Warner Bros. Now, Zack Snyder responds to the Batman controversy with an NSFW picture and it is freaking hilarious.

Alright, so how did all this happen? Well, it started earlier this week with the showrunners for Harley Quinn discussing a cut clip. There was a joke that involved a scene that included Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman. Warner Bros mandated the scene be cut for the above reason.

This has led to fans expressing exactly what they think of that online. Some responses are funnier than otherss but none beat Zack Snyder’s response, even if Val Kilmer’s comes close. Now that the most recent Batman director (excluding the unreleased Matt Reeves film) has gotten involved, you know it’s gotten serious.

Zack Snyder replied by posting a picture on his Twitter. A picture that we’re going to share with you down below. Be warned, we’ve mentioned already that it’s NSFW but we just want to give you another warning. Y’know, just to be safe.

Well, isn’t that… something’. We warned you it was a little NSFW! As you can see, it’s easy to figure out where Snyder falls on those comments. He obviously thinks that Batman should be doing the deed. Hell, he claims it’s canon.

Fans are loving it too. Snyder has been getting tons of support since he posted the picture, which is awesome! Fans are retweeting with messages of support, or even posting their own funny responses too.

For the record, if you’re wondering if the scene would have worked, it totally would’ve. Don’t believe me? Check out the first two seasons of Harley Quinn on HBO Max for yourself. It’s worth it.