Zack Snyder Might Want To Direct A Deadpool Movie! Snyder MarvelVerse?

So, we all know who Zack Snyder is. Especially with all the stuff, he’s been through in the last few years! He’s been heavily involved in the Marvel movies, and he has a HUGE, loyal following! Now Zack Snyder might want to direct a Deadpool movie! Could the DCEU filmmaker head over to the Marvel universe instead?

We always like to let you guys know what’s going on, so we gotta mention this is just a rumor! Nothing is official and not even Snyder has gone and made a statement on the whole thing. We just wanted to preface the rest of this with that!

Snyder is a man of extremes it seems. People either love his films, or hate them as is the case with the DC films! Though, recently, it seems like people would love to have him return and do more DC movies.

Many are starting to believe the whole reason the DC movies failed is because of Studio meddling. There’s a strong point to be made about that now that we’ve seen the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

The DC movies are by all means not perfect, but I’ve always really enjoyed them, even with their flaws. Other than Suicide Squad, the original, but that’s just a personal opinion. I just wasn’t a fan of Jared Leto’s Joker.

Could Zack Snyder move over to Marvel instead and bring his unique brand of filmmaking over there?

Well, WeGotThisCovered believes so! They have a source, a seemingly reliable one, that is telling them that Snyder has told Marvel Studios he’d love to direct a Deadpool movie! The source telling them this is the same one that told them of Ben Affleck‘s return in The Flash film, way before it was officially revealed.

So a pretty good track record, right?

Here’s the problem with the whole scenario, though. Deadpool is a funny guy, the Deadpool movies are hilarious. Zack Snyder isn’t exactly known for making super funny movies. Most of his films are incredibly dark, so how would that translate into a Deadpool movie?

Look, we won’t discount the idea! If the guy has an awesome idea, then by all means! But, maybe consider a different character, Zack! Even if Zack Snyder might want to direct a Deadpool movie, Deadpool might need a different director!