Zachary Levi Relentlessly Persists that Dwayne Johnson Messed Up ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

After Shazam! Fury of the Gods was projected to flop at cinemas, its lead star Zachary Levi has seemingly been released from a burden and is now free to express his anger toward Dwayne Johnson with abandon.

As the sequel to David F. Sandberg‘s Shazam! continued development and rumors began swirling about The Rock‘s long-awaited passion project, Black Adam, it was uncertain whether or not he would be interested in crossing paths with his famous comic book nemesis despite his involvement as executive producer on the first film through Seven Bucks Company.

After the disappointing release of Fury of the Gods, with its lacklustre marketing campaign and woeful reception to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s overhaul, Levi has decided to be bold in his criticism of this once-feared Man in Black. With a sense of abandon he is taking multiple swipes at him.

Dwayne Johnson isn’t holding back any longer, whether he’s passionately echoing his thoughts on being blocked from Black Adam while Johnson said no to Fury of the Gods or brashly displaying that he has more important tasks than watching Collet-Serra’s unsuccessful movie.

Zachary Levi confirms the Justice Society characters who were going to appear in the #Shazam: Fury of the Gods mid credit scene was Hawkman and Cyclone.⚡️ “The original intent was to have Hawkman and Cyclone be there to invite [Shazam into the JSA] […] We were thwarted.” pic.twitter.com/C1fRq4nh8u — Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) March 24, 2023

Recently, an Instagram Live ignited further speculation when it was revealed that the Justice Society members were denied a Fury of the Gods mid-credits cameo. As a result, James Gunn regulars Emilia Harcourt and John Economos made their debut instead. One can easily hazard a guess as to who declined this invitation – and while we understand Levi’s subtle jabs at Johnson for his latest flop, it is getting old hearing about it all the time!