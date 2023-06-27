Your New Superman is David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan is Set to Play Lois Lane

Warner Bros and DC Studios have finally found their Clark Kent and Lois Lane for the upcoming film “Superman: Legacy.” David Corenswet has been cast as Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan will take on the role of Lois Lane in the James Gunn-directed movie.

After a rigorous selection process involving audition tapes and screen tests, Corenswet and Brosnahan emerged as the top choices. They were among the fortunate few who had the opportunity to test for DC co-chairs Peter Safran and James Gunn, who also directed the film. The tests spanned two days, with one day dedicated to the actors donning full Superman attire. Both actors had closed test deals that would expire after two business weeks, indicating the urgency to finalize the casting before the potential SAG-AFTRA strike scheduled for June 30.

It remains uncertain whether Warner Bros will attend the upcoming Comic-Con in San Diego, where there was a possibility of introducing Corenswet and Brosnahan during the studio’s Hall H panel. However, if a SAG-AFTRA strike were to occur, the actors would be unable to participate, as strike guidelines prohibit actors from promoting any projects during a strike.

The casting process for “Superman: Legacy” has been an extensive one, with Safran and Gunn conducting an exhaustive search for the new leads in this revitalized franchise. Now that the roles of Superman and Lois Lane have been filled, Gunn will shift his focus to casting Superman’s arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, and other supporting characters such as Kent’s friend, Jimmy Olsen.

Gunn, known for directing films like “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Suicide Squad,” and the Peacemaker series, has written the screenplay based on the DC characters. Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, will be produced by Peter Safran, who has worked on projects like “Aquaman,” the upcoming “Aquaman 2,” and “The Conjuring” franchise.

“Superman: Legacy” is set to be released worldwide on July 11, 2025. The project was initially announced earlier this year as part of Gunn and Safran’s plan for the first phase of their revamped slate. The film holds significant importance as it will help launch this new strategy, alongside other planned projects such as “Batman: The Brave and the Bold” directed by Andy Muschietti and “The Authority.”

For Corenswet, this film marks his first major leading role in a major studio production. Previously, he has appeared in projects like “Pearl,” “The Politician,” and “We Own This City.” Corenswet’s talent and performance during the audition process solidified his selection for the biggest role of his career thus far.

Brosnahan recently concluded her highly acclaimed role in Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which garnered her an Emmy win and numerous accolades. She had been a top contender for the role of Lois Lane, impressing many with what has been described as the standout audition of the entire process.

David Corenswet is represented by CAA, Untitled, and Jackoway Tyerman, while Rachel Brosnahan is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.