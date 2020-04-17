‘Young Sheldon’ recap “A Baby Tooth and the Egyptian God of Knowledge”

Sheldon needs a baby tooth extracted or his adult teeth won’t grow in properly. Mary and the dentist fight over who gets to tell Sheldon. Mary loses that battle.

Sheldon, afraid of the anesthetic, checked out a video on Lamaze breathing. Sheldon refuses the drugs until he sees the extraction tool. Uner the anesthesia, Sheldon dreams about an Egyptian God of Knowledge who is at the circus with Dr. Sturgis.

He wakes up at home, upset that he solved a grand unified theory but can’t remember it. He calls the dentist for more drugs so he can go into an altered mental state to remember the theory. When that doesn’t work, he researches other methods. Not your grandma’s chamomile tea does the trick.

Meemaw and Dale’s date nights have gotten boring so they contemplate spending a weekend together. This means Georgie is in charge of the shop. They have fun, so much so that Dale suggests they go to a wedding chapel. Connie freaked out after he says he loves her and Dale storms off.

Dale is not much of a gambler but he does trust Georgie. Georgie is quite the salesman and is doing a great job. Unfortunately, he is robbed while making a sale. He calls 911 but ends up dipping into his car fund to make sure Dale never finds out.

Dale left the trip early and Georgie confesses, giving Dale the money. Dale fires him.

Georgie is a delight! I absolutely love him. However, Dale was very out of character this episode. Why did he rush into asking Connie to marry him? I thought he was a very go with the flow type of person. Why is he all of a sudden in a rush?