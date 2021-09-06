Young Justice: Phantoms Joins DC FanDome 2021 lineup! Young Justice Season 4 News Incoming!

Young Justice is one of those series that was revived from the dead, and came back with a vengeance! Young Justice was canceled after two seasons and then revived for the DC Universe streaming app. Now season 4 titled Young Justice: Phantoms joins the DC FanDome 2021 lineup! We’ll get an update on the upcoming series!

Young Justice follows the Justice League’s sidekicks, as they form their own team and come into their own. The first two seasons were phenomenal but then the show was abruptly canceled. The reason, as far as people could tell, was because of a lack of toy sales. This is kind of silly when you consider the fact that DC fans loved the show.

Still, after a few years, we got the announcement that Young Justice was coming back. The third season of the show would be an exclusive on the now-dead DC Universe streaming service. Well, to be more precise the streaming portion is dead, and it now focuses only on comic books.

Young Justice: Outsiders, the third season of Young Justice, aired on the platform and did really well. It looked like it was another home run and season 4 was confirmed shortly following season 3. Though, there was a little scare when DC Universe shifted its business model.

Luckily, Young Justice: Phantoms is hitting HBO Max as an original. The third and fourth seasons respectively are able to deal with the more mature subject matter, as they are not constrained by a tv network. Not to mention, with the large-time skips in the show and the sidekicks being all grown up now, it makes more sense.

Since Young Justice: Phantoms joins the DC FanDome 2021 lineup, we’re hoping to see the first trailer of the season. Will we actually get one? I don’t know, but I can at least dream.