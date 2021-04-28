Anthony Mackie Learned About Captain America 4 While Buying Groceries

I think everyone was pretty shocked to learn about Captain America 4. I bet we weren’t as shocked as Anthony Mackie, and he’s Captain America, which is saying something. I take it by his most recent comments they haven’t discussed Captain America 4 with him yet. Anthony Mackie hadn’t heard anything about a new Captain America film, but he learned about the news while shopping for groceries. Anthony Mackie gave a shoutout to the grocery clerk, Dwayne, who was apparently something of a MCU superfan. The news hit while Mackie was shopping for food and Dwayne just had to let the new Captain America know! It’s okay, Dwayne, I’d have done the exact same thing! I would have screamed and cried first, but I would have gotten it out eventually. It’s hard to believe where Anthony Mackie learned about Captain America 4!

Anthony Mackie told the entire story to Entertainment Weekly!

“I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he’s like, ‘Yo, man. Is this real?!” [holds up a cellphone] “I’m like, ‘I haven’t heard anything.’ That’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on.’ So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything.”

That makes sense if we’re being completely real. Marvel and Disney are incredibly secretive when it comes to their MCU plans. If something leaks before it’s meant to, Disney gets pretty freaking angry. At least I’d assume. Somehow Tom Holland is still alive, despite all the leaks he’s committed. One of the actresses from The Falcon And The Winter Soldier claimed Disney could take her house under specific circumstances.

Can you believe when Anthony Mackie learned about Captain America 4?

Are you disappointed? Were you hoping that there really was a Captain America 4 coming? I actually am kind of sad, I think it would have been awesome.