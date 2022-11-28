Yellowstone Viewers Brought to Tears by Kevin Costner’s Emotional Funeral Speech

The fifth season of Yellowstone began with a major tragedy when Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was in a car accident while 37 weeks pregnant. The accident caused their son, who they named John, to be stillborn. This week’s episode had the family laying John to rest in a funeral that showed an emotional moment between Monica and John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Warning: spoilers for this week’s episode of Yellowstone, “Horses in Heaven”, beyond this point.

After the funeral, which was held privately on Yellowstone property and only attended by Native Americans, John waits for everyone to leave before he approaches a grieving Monica. He sits by her side at the graveyard, having lost a son himself and allowing her to grieve. Then he tells her a story of his brother–a baby who died too young but had led a perfect life, only knowing his mother’s love.

Monica needed to hear this herself about her son — that even though his life was short, it was perfect because all he knew was unending love from his mother. Monica’s recent move not only brought tears to her eyes, but it moved fans as well who took to social media to react.

“That boy lived a perfect life…” now I’m crying! I love John Dutton! #Yellowstone

Read on to see how Yellowstone fans are reacting to that deeply emotional speech

Give them the Emmy now

The person who wrote the scene for Costner at the gravesite in tonight’s Yellowstone episode should win an Emmy.

Very touching

This scene was very sad and beautifully acted. It left me feeling touched.

All the mamas crying right now

John Dutton just won over all the mothers with that story to Monica #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone

Cried like a baby

I really don’t enjoy having strong emotions, and I’m okay with admitting that. I cried like a baby recently!

Damnit, Mr. Dutton

The scenic beauty of Yellowstone National Park always brings a tear to my eye, Mr. Dutton! #PerfectLife

Beautifully executed

The emotional connection between Monica and John was portrayed beautifully. Throughout the series, Monica has kept her distance from John, but in this moment she chose to let down her walls and accept his words of comfort.

3 crying emojis

He had a perfect life…😭😭😭