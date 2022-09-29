Yellowstone Stars Tease How Marriage Changes Beth and Rip

The fifth season of Yellowstone will be a new type of journey for Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. The most well-known couple on the show has been in more arguments than any other characters, but this season their story is going to change. Yes, there will still be some fighting, however now Rip and Beth are husband and wife after getting married at the end of Season 4.

The two stars of upcoming season 5 of Yellowstone, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, recently spoke to EW about what’s in store. For Beth, getting married doesn’t seem like a huge change because she was already dedicated to Rip.

“Beth has always been devoted to Rip,” Reilly added. “Marriage has not altered her disposition. I believe his love for her and hers for him are one of the few things that keep her worries at bay (mainly).

The major shift for the pair is Rip’s entry into the main house on the Yellowstone Ranch. That will be a shock to him.

“The first thing it changes is that he’s moved into the main house, which is somewhere he’s never really been that comfortable,” Hauser added. “It’s a weird thing to think that John Dutton is actually related to him now through marriage.”

In the coming season, Rip and Beth will move at a slower speed, according to Hauser. This season, they’ll be dealing with their own relationship as well as past events that continue to affect them.

“What I like about what [Taylor Sheridan] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth,” Hauser stated. “In the beginning, there’s some wonderful moments between the two of us, some stuff that she’s going through in her past, that she’s having to acknowledge for the first time, and me trying to help her through that.”

“The war feels internal this year for her. [She’s] haunted by the past, afraid for the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment,” Reilly added.

On November 13th, the fifth season of Yellowstone will premiere on the Paramount Network.