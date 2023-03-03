‘Yellowstone’ Stars Lainey Wilson & Piper Perabo Speak Up About the Show’s Unconfirmed Potential End

Working on Yellowstone has been a life-changing experience for Lainey Wilson and Piper Perabo, who have no doubt that there’s still much more to be told in the story.

At the Billboard Women in Music awards on Wednesday, Wilson and Perabo graced the red carpet and shared with ET‘s Diedre Behar their fond memories from working on their beloved modern Western show as well as addressing rumors of its potential demise.

“It’s been crazy, you know, I feel like I learned something about myself that I didn’t even know,” Wilson said of her time on the show — which also marks the country singer’s acting debut. “I feel like I just I love being creative, whatever that means, and diving in head first. I’ve never acted a day in my life! So it’s such a cool experience.”

Amidst speculation that Yellowstone might conclude after season five, due to purported issues between the show’s lead star Kevin Costner and its creator Taylor Sheridan, Wilson declared she hadn’t learned anything one way or the other. Nonetheless, she earnestly wishes to continue being a part of this famed series.

“You know what, I don’t know much, but I have a feeling they’re going to end it the right way, and there’s gonna be more of it,” Wilson shared. “And I’m hoping I’m gonna be back in it!”

The crooner and actress also said that, while she didn’t get a chance to meet Costner while filming, as they didn’t share any scenes, “From everything I’ve heard about the man, he’s just as kind as he is talented.”

Perabo, who brought the character of animal rights activist Summer Higgins to life in season 4, mirrored Wilson’s sentiments.

“He’s so amazing,” she said of Costner. “He’s such a movie star and it’s so inspiring to be around an actor like that.”

When it comes to the rumors of disagreements behind-the-scenes and its potential repercussions on the series’ future, Perabo cheekily commented, “I mean there’s always a lot of drama when it comes to Yellowstone, don’t believe everything you hear!”

That being said, she played it coy when asked about possible storylines in the show’s future, explaining, “Taylor Sheridan knows to play it really close to the vest, and I know better than to speak outside the ranch, but I’m excited to see what happens next.”