‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Struggling with New Movie after Leaving Yellowstone

Kevin Costner Overcomes Filming Challenges for “Horizon: An American Saga” Sequel

Kevin Costner encountered obstacles while searching for a suitable filming location in Utah for the second installment of his upcoming film series, “Horizon: An American Saga.”

Speaking to St. George News, Costner shared his frustrations and the adjustments he had to make. He had envisioned filming at a specific location and even built a suspension bridge for the scene. However, due to heavy snowfall and rising water levels, he had to abandon the original plan. Costner admitted feeling disheartened, explaining, “Losing my location turns me into a baby a little bit because I have my mind set on what it’s going to look like and how people will enjoy it.”

Despite the setback, Costner and his crew eventually discovered an alternative location on the Shivwits Reservation, although it differed from his initial vision. To find the new spot, Costner sent his team in a helicopter to scout the area along the Santa Clara and Virgin Rivers. While he secretly desired to stick to the original location, he recognized that it wasn’t feasible. He viewed the experience as a valuable lesson, emphasizing the importance of letting go of certain things.

Throughout the filming process, Costner and his crew earned praise from Travis Duran, the Shivwits Reservation Land Resources Manager. Duran commended their respectful treatment of the land and their proactive efforts to preserve cultural sites and protect wildlife. The production company also contributed to the reservation’s improvement, including road widening and enhanced accessibility to different areas.

Meanwhile, Costner has shifted his focus to “Horizon: An American Saga” amid the conclusion of his popular show, “Yellowstone,” after five seasons. Although originally not intended to end so soon, the series’ co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, clarified that Costner’s character, John Dutton, will still receive closure, albeit in a condensed form. Sheridan assured fans that the original script remained unchanged and hinted that Dutton’s fate does not involve a fatal “f— you car crash” similar to Sheridan’s character in “Sons of Anarchy.”

As Costner navigates these challenges, his commitment to his projects and his collaboration with diverse communities reflect his dedication to storytelling and his desire to leave a positive impact.