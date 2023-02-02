‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Gets Rid of the Rip Wheeler Beard for Family Disney Trip

Cole Hauser, star of the television show Yellowstone, traded his Rip Wheeler facial hair for a fesh look during his latest tour of Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. To commemorate this change and the mesmerizing location at Pandora – one of Disney property’s most exquisite destinations – he shared an eye-catching family photo on social media!

The Yellowstone star, Hauser, recently paid a visit to the enchanting Disneyland with his family before filming for the highly anticipated fifth season continues. No doubt that this upcoming part of the show will be filled with more romance and drama than ever! We’re delighted that he got some quality time with his kin prior to being back on set. After all, there are greater stakes at play now and Dutton’s life hangs in balance – so buckle up for an emotional ride!

Hauser traded his classic long beard and mustache for a merely stubbly face and ball cap, leaving aside the usual cowboy hat. But no matter what he looks like, Hauser still holds the title of being our favorite ranch hand! With or without facial hair, he has an undeniable charm that is hard to overlook – not to mention, those good looks help too.

It’s no secret that Yellowstone has captivated viewers around the world with its beloved characters, like Rip Wheeler. As one of John Dutton’s closest confidants, fans have been anxiously awaiting to see what will become of him and his relationship with Beth as Yellowstone resumes later this summer. Taylor Sheridan was undoubtedly intentional in every step he took in creating this Yellowverse journey so far, leaving us all wondering what exciting things are yet to come for our favorite cowboy.

In a chat with Decider in November, Hauser proposes that a reconciliatory journey awaits the couple, yet Wheeler is an astute player of his own cards.

“I love the story that Taylor wrote for them this season. Beth has to face the consequences for actions in her past while Rip must support her through that process. He understands her insecurities and the things that she’s going through. He’s just that rock for her. He’s the man that I think every woman would love to have, one who listens more than he speaks.”

Beth and Jamie have had a tumultuous journey up until now, filled with many sleepless nights and apologies. With the start of season five, though, things are set to become even more complicated. Beth still has a bounty on her head while Jamie is out for revenge – can they possibly manage to make it through this obstacle-filled road ahead? Find out as new episodes begin airing this summer!