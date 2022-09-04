Yellowstone Season 5: Release Date, Cast, and More, to Get You Ready for the Season Premiere

Since the conclusion of “Yellowstone” season 4 last year, fans of this neo-Western drama have been waiting to find out what happens next. Taylor Sheridan and John Linson’s “Yellowstone” has been renewed for a fifth season, which will follow the Dutton family’s saga over the course of 14 episodes. The anticipation for the current season is very real, as “Yellowstone” is a major favorite with viewers and has already produced two prequel spin-offs: well-received “1883” and forthcoming “1923.”

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” will premiere on the Paramount Network on November 13, 2022. According to AV Club, the season 5 premiere will be a two-hour special event that lays the groundwork for future developments in the show’s chaotic universe.

The new season of Yellowstone will be full of drama and suspense. Get a sneak peek at the teaser below.

Before we get into what season 5 of “Yellowstone” might be about, take a look at the first footage teaser released during the MTV Video Music Awards above. The film’s title is “All Will Be Revealed,” and it shows a glimpse of the Dutton family getting ready to defend their ranch, suggesting that something big is going on in the forthcoming season. There will be significant spoilers ahead for the discussion of the same in season 5 , as it will pick up immediately following season 4 ‘s cliffhanger.

Season 4 of the show concludes with Beth (Kelly Reilly) wedding Rip (Cole Hauser), after previously convincing Jamie (Wes Bentley) to kill Garrett (Will Patton).

The main reason Beth does this is to blackmail people, while John only wants to prove a point to Jamie by running for governor.

Meanwhile, Kayce (Luke Grimes) has been on a personal transformation that concludes with him uttering an especially ominous line in the final episode of season 4. Season 5 of “Yellowstone” is expected to flesh out these plotlines and explore the show’s key themes, such as the conflict between modernism and tradition, as well as the bittersweet cost of nostalgia.

Yellowstone Season 5 Cast, Crew, and More

The returning cast for Season 5 includes Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, and others. Kyle Red Silverstein, Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers (who will reprise her part as a young Beth Dutton), and Kyle Lucas are also set to return as young John Dutton, with Lucas returning as a younger version of John. That isn’t all, as several new faces will be appearing in the next season, including Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri. Meanwhile, Jen Landon (who plays Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (who plays Emily) have been promoted to series regulars, so their stories will continue.

Both Sheridan and Linson not only serve as co-creators for the show, but executive producers as well. Other notableExecutive Producers include Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.

As the next prequel spin-off, “1923,” follows the Duttons tending to their ranch post World War II with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren set to star in major roles, the world of “Yellowstone” is gradually expanding. There’s also Sheridan’s “6666,” a new “Yellowstone” spin-off about the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

Seems like “Yellowstone” is gradually creating its own gritty cinematic universe, full of familial conflict and perpetually disgruntled ranchers. In this context, we can expect season 5 of “Yellowstone” to function as a high-stakes, dramatic tale in an ever-evolving saga.