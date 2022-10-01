Published on September 30th, 2022 | Updated on September 30th, 2022 | By FanFest

Montana’s new governor is the “Yellowstone” character John Dutton, portrayed by Kevin Costner.

Paramount Network has debuted an incendiary trailer for “Yellowstone” season 5, which teases what to expect when the series resumes on November 13.

In the sneak peek video, Costner is sworn in as governor of Montana with his hand placed over a bible.

“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear, to uphold the constitution of the state of Montana against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

The trailer for the program, which aired during the 2019-20 season, continues to show various scenes of mayhem, foes, and “war” when Gov. Dutton seizes power.

The fifth season of “Yellowstone” will premiere on Parañol Network in November, and the network has just released an incendiary trailer to whet appetites. (Getty Images)

In the trailer, Dutton’s first action as governor is firing his old staff and appointing Kelly Reilly’s character Beth as his new chief of staff.

The critically acclaimed Western drama television series was created by Taylor Sheridan, an Academy Award nominee. Season 5 features an ensemble cast of award-winning actors, including Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley.

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” will air in November.

“Signing this order is a declaration of war,” Jamie says in the “Yellowstone” clip, to which the Montana governor replies, “We’re already at war.”

The cast of “Yellowstone” will return for a two-hour premiere on November 13th with season 5. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

The season 4 premiere of “Yellowstone” drew in over 14 million viewers, as reported by Paramount Network. The series is produced jointly by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John (Costner), who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in America. The ranch is constantly embroiled in conflict with its neighbors, as alliances shift and unsolved murders pile up.