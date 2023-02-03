‘Yellowstone’ Prequel, ‘1923’, Renewed for Season 2 by Paramount+

Paramount+ has confirmed that the Yellowstone franchise is indeed flourishing with news of a Season 2 renewal for 1923! The second half of season 1 commences on Sunday, February 5th and wraps up with the finale airing on February 26th. Reports had circulated in October about an early renewal for the prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren; now it’s official.

Fans of Yellowstone can rejoice as the new season, with 8 episodes in total, is set to take them back to early 20th century and follow the Duttons. Moreover, 1883 – another spinoff series from Yellowstone – was released on Paramount+ just last December 2021 and has become its most successful original show premiere ever!

“There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season,” a tweet from the 1923 Twitter account reads. “In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @paramountplus. See you soon. #ParamountPlus”

There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season. In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. See you soon. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/wNwN7dOV9s — 1923 Official (@1923official) February 3, 2023

What Is 1923 About?

Set in 1923, the Dutton family origin story continues with Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) at its helm. This installment will chronicle the tumultuous times of the early twentieth century—including pandemics, a severe drought, Prohibition’s end and The Great Depression—and how these occurrences impacted their beloved mountain west home.

Starring alongside Ford and Mirren, 1923 also boasts an array of renowned actors such as Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky) , Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn’s unforgettable performance in Game of Thrones.

How Will 1923 End Season 1?

For four weeks, fans of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 have been eagerly waiting for a new episode to hit Paramount+ and gain further insight into this generation of the Dutton family.

After the suspenseful “War and the Turquoise Tide” episode, viewers have been left hanging as to what’s next for Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar). Fortunately, we don’t need to wait any longer! The highly anticipated 1923 will be back on Sunday, February 5th. Get ready to see how their journeys play out!

Currently, we are uncertain of what transpires in the upcoming installment of 1923. When last seen, Jacob was alive but grievously hurt with Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) representing a new danger and Cara attempting to sort out matters regarding Jacob’s livestock commission case – an endeavor that is proving arduous given Creighton (Jerome Flynn)’s belief that he has actually slain him.

Teonna (Aminah Nieves) has endured an array of traumatizing experiences at the school and, in a desperate attempt for freedom, she takes her revenge on Sister Mary (Jennifer Ehle). As Teonna embarks on her journey back home to Montana, it is important that we recognize what consequences may befall this heinous act. We will gain more insight into this scenario when the series returns after its break.

Spencer Dutton’s journey home may be far from simple, as Sklenar has suggested.

“I can say that it’s not going to be a joyous homecoming, that’s for sure,” Sklenar said. “I think Spencer’s coming in hot and he’s got a lot to handle when he gets home. And it’s not going to be an easy journey to get there.”

We’d love to hear your opinion on 1923‘s renewal in the comments below.