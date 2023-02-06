‘Yellowstone’ Heartbreaker! Kevin Costner Series Plots End as Taylor Sheridan Eyes New Series with Matthew McConaughey

Paramount Network and Paramount Global are looking to bring the story of Yellowstone, TV’s most popular drama series, to a stunning finale. According to Deadline , Taylor Sheridan – co-creator and showrunner – is already in talks with an unnamed franchise extension that would allow them to continue the Dutton saga. Matthew McConaughey has expressed interest in leading this new project if it comes to fruition!

While it’s yet to be determined which Yellowstone actors will follow the lead of Matthew McConaughey and make the transition, many have speculated that some of its most popular stars may be among them.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner,” a Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline.

At the center of the turmoil concerning Kevin Costner’s original Yellowstone series is a discrepancy over shooting schedules.

According to reliable sources, Costner had initially reserved 65 days of shooting for the Yellowstone series. Nevertheless, he changed his mind and decided that only 50 days were necessary for a successful production of the first part of this season.

After snagging the title of Best Television Actor in a Drama Series at the Golden Globes, Kevin Costner desired to spend only one week on set filming Season 5’s second group of episodes for Yellowstone.

Costner is not only directing but also starring in Horizon, his multi-part western epic that he co-wrote with Jon Baird. The movie has been picked up by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line for its theatrical release.

Costner plays the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, and this has caused a rift between him and Sheridan. Additionally, it is reported to be impacting morale on set with other stars of the show like Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham feeling frustrated as well.

Sources disclose that Paramount Network has rejected Kevin Costner’s current proposal and is determined to move forward with the other show.

All parties involved are currently in the process of securing an extension for Yellowstone, with Sheridan as the writer and McConaughey set to star. Negotiations are ongoing and nearing completion.

After the impressive performance of 1883, 1923 and anticipation for upcoming Sheridan shows, the studio has become more independent from Yellowstone compared to two years ago. This newfound freedom is allowing them greater flexibility.

Paramount Network introduces an exciting new show that will be broadcast on the linear cable channel before debuting exclusively online for Paramount+ subscribers.

Although it’s uncertain if the McConaughey-headed spinoff will be based in Montana at Dutton Ranch, this new project is more than just rumor. It is a result of Costner’s limited availability to film for the series that has caused issues between cast members. Nevertheless, his absence may open up an array of possibilities as fans eagerly await news on where the next installment will take place!

After weathering hitmen in Season 3 and enduring numerous land developers’ attempts to gain control of the expansive Dutton Ranch, it appears that the only thing that could eventually separate John Dutton from his beloved Montana home is Kevin Costner’s own inability to reach an agreement on time commitments with production. It would be a strange yet fitting situation if this were indeed what forces him away in the end.

There is a strong likelihood that Yellowstone’s second half of the current season – which premiered its eighth episode in January and will be back this summer – could mark the end of the series.

Sheridan is already hard at work creating content for the Yellowstone extended universe.

The limited series 1883, with its remarkable cast of Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott, debuted in December 2021 and elaborated on how the Duttons attained the land that eventually became Yellowstone ranch.

The highly-anticipated series 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, aired its first season in December 2022. With the second and final installment of this Western epic set to arrive soon, audiences will get a glimpse into the time of American expansionism during prohibition and The Great Depression – an era full of obstacles but also unparalleled opportunity.

Last October, Deadline revealed two separate limited series in the works that will portray the fight to maintain possession of a ranch from the 1940s and 1960s perspectives.