‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Teases Character Deaths? He’s ‘Taking Chess Pieces Off Board’

In Season 5, Taylor Sheridan, the creator and screenwriter for Yellowstone, has teased that “If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board.” suggesting that certain characters will leave the Dutton ranch. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sheridan said of season 5 , “taking chess pieces off the board” He did not go into detail about whether or not characters would be removed from the show or murdered.

The Dutton family, which runs the largest continuous cattle ranch in the United States, is featured in Yellowstone, a Paramount Network series with Kevin Costner as John Dutton, patriarch of the household. The huge episode from Season 4 set a major ratings record.

The finale achieved 9.3 million total viewers in Live+Same Day. This is an increase of 81% when compared to the Season 3 finale, which brought in 5.2 million viewers The Season 4 finale shattered the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere’s Live+Same Day viewership of 8 million, as it aired on April 20th.

The Yellowstone Season 4 finale was the most-watched cable program since The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere on AMC in October 2017, which had 11.4 million viewers.

With more than 11 million people tuning in to the season finale, Yellowstone continues to shatter records, demonstrating that we’ve hit a cultural nerve – from the heart of the country to each of “Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles.”

In a recently deleted Instagram Story, Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly let slip several Season 5 secrets. In a picture posted to her Instagram Stories, Reilly showed the scripts for the new season. Based on the photo, which was published by Taste of Country, we know the titles of a few episodes.

Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to air on Nov. 5 on Paramount Network. The premiere episode is titled “One Hundred Years Is Nothing,” followed by Episode 2, “The Sting of Wisdom,” It’s unknown why there was no script visible for Episode 3, but it’s possible that Reilly wasn’t in the episode at all.