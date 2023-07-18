‘Yellowstone’ and Country Music Star Lainey Wilson Discusses Kevin Costner’s Fate on Hit Show

Lainey Wilson expressed her fervent desire for the TV series “Yellowstone” to continue indefinitely. In an interview with Fox News Digital, the country singer discussed her love for the Western show and its impact on country music.

“If it was up to me, it’d go on and on and on and on and on. I love me some ‘Yellowstone’,” Wilson shared. She joined the show in its fifth season, portraying the character Abby, a local country music singer.

Wilson praised the show for its influence on the Western way of life and its contribution to country music. She believed that the timing of her involvement aligned perfectly with the resurgence of country music’s popularity in popular culture, especially on platforms like TikTok.

“I’m not saying that it wasn’t [cool] before. I mean, it’s always been cool to me. But if you get on TikTok, you see all the kids wearing cowboy hats and listening to country music, and it’s become more of a pop culture thing. It’s really neat to see because that’s the way of life that I grew up with,” Wilson explained.

While Wilson remained uncertain about the ending of “Yellowstone,” she expressed hope for her character’s return before the series finale. She eagerly anticipated a potential call from the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, and expressed gratitude for her ongoing involvement, mentioning that her character had not yet been written out of the storyline.

Regarding the fate of Kevin Costner’s character, John Dutton, on the show, Wilson admitted that she was unsure of the outcome but praised Sheridan’s storytelling skills and expressed confidence in his ability to bring justice to the character.

As for the future of “Yellowstone,” it was announced that the show would end after five seasons, with the premiere of the final season scheduled for November. However, a sequel series is also in the works and is set to debut in December.

Wilson’s role as Abby on “Yellowstone” marked her acting debut, although she had prior experience impersonating Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana character, which helped her develop her stage presence. Wilson acknowledged the initial fear and uncertainty she felt but emphasized the importance of taking risks and diving headfirst into new experiences.

Apart from her involvement with “Yellowstone,” Wilson recently concluded her Country With A Flare Tour, which she described as a transformative and unforgettable experience. She has a packed schedule for the remainder of the year, including four nights of performances in Las Vegas in December.

In addition to her music career, Wilson has partnered with Sonic as the company’s newest spokesperson, promoting their Drinks Remix campaign. She expressed her excitement about the opportunity, reminiscing about Sonic’s significance in her life, from dates and breakup spots to post-high school football game hangouts. Sonic has even made appearances in her songs and music videos, solidifying its connection to her personal and artistic journey.

Lainey Wilson’s passion for “Yellowstone” and her thriving music career continue to shape her artistic path, and she remains optimistic about the future of both.