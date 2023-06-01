‘Yellowstone’ ActressShares Thoughts on Series Finale and Expresses Desire for It’s Continuation

‘Yellowstone’ actress Piper Perabo shares uncertainty about the show’s ending and expresses her desire for its continuation.

Perabo, who portrays Kevin Costner‘s love interest in the series, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she is clueless about what will happen next in the show and eagerly awaits to find out, especially considering the cliffhanger ending of the mid-season finale. Her character, Summer Higgins, was on house arrest in Montana while the rest of the cast was heading to Texas.

Perabo contemplates the possibilities for the upcoming episodes, wondering if the characters will return from Texas or if they will all venture to Texas instead. She also hopes for a better future for her character, expressing her desire for Summer’s house arrest sentence to be commuted to Texas or for John Dutton to come back home.

While Perabo would personally love to see the show continue, she acknowledges that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan is working on prequels and has plans to expand the entire ‘Yellowstone‘ universe. Despite the potential end of the original series, Perabo anticipates more exciting projects in the future.

The actress also expresses solidarity with the writers currently on strike, hoping for fair wages and transparency. She hopes that the strike does not impact the expected November release of the show’s final episodes, as Sheridan had been writing before the strike began.

Originally slated for a summer release, the final six episodes were delayed due to production issues unrelated to the strike. However, fans can still look forward to a sequel series set to debut in December, continuing the story beyond ‘Yellowstone‘ with new narratives and characters.

The announcement of the sequel series, along with Perabo’s optimistic outlook for the show’s future, showcases the enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding the expansive ‘Yellowstone‘ universe.