‘Yellowstone’ Actors Come Forward to Address Rumors of the Show’s Termination in Light of Kevin Costner Drama

The on-screen and off-screen drama of “Yellowstone” is never ending, with whispers that season five could be its last.

On Wednesday, at the Billboard Women in Music Awards Gala, both Piper Perabo and Lainey Wilson took a stand against the widespread rumors by vocalizing their thoughts on them.

“I mean, there’s always a lot of drama when it comes to ‘Yellowstone.’ Don’t believe everything you hear,” Perabo, who plays environmental activist Summer Higgins, told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Perabo was nothing but complimentary of star Kevin Costner, categorizing him as “amazing.”

“He’s such a movie star, and it’s so inspiring to be around an actor like that,” she added.

Wilson, who plays musician Abby entangled with ranch hand Ryan, has yet to work with Costner.

“From everything I’ve heard about the man, he’s just as kind as he is talented,” she said.

Wilson is an acclaimed country music star and has praised the show’s environment as well as the chance her role has offered her.

“It’s been crazy, you know, I feel like I learned something about myself that I didn’t even know,” Wilson said of her experience.

“I feel like I just I love being creative, whatever that means, and diving in head first. I’ve never acted a day in my life! So it’s such a cool experience.”

Both actresses stayed silent when it came to speculating the finale, and whether this would be the show’s swan song.

“You know what, I don’t know much, but I have a feeling they’re going to end it the right way, and there’s gonna be more of it,” Wilson said. “And I’m hoping I’m gonna be back in it!”

Perabo had only glowing compliments for Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the project.

“Taylor Sheridan knows to play it really close to the vest, and I know better than to speak outside the ranch, but I’m excited to see what happens next,” she said.

Recent reports have suggested that Costner is hesitating to star in the second half of season five, a statement his attorney has strongly denied.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie,” Costner’s attorney Marty Singer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

In contrast, Paramount Network has denied these speculations.