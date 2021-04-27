Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Is Coming Back This Fall

When fans first found out their beloved Inuyasha was going to get a sequel series, the internet kind of lost its mind. Sure, there were concerns that maybe the series wouldn’t be any good. Thankfully, those fears were laid to rest when the series actually started up. This was everything fans of the series have been wanting for years! They even eased us into it by having the first episode of the show be all about the old gang! We’ve seen cameos, and even full returns of certain big characters. When the first season ended a few months ago, everyone was delighted to find out that Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon would be returning for a second season! The series follows the children of both Inuyasha and Kagome, as well as Sesshomaru’s daughters! We didn’t know how long it would be until the show returned, but we have a window now at least! Yashahime: Half-Demon Princess is coming back this fall!

The Shonen Sunday Twitter page confirmed this news on Monday. Now, I don’t read or speak Japanese but that’s what everyone else is saying so I’ll take their word for it!

If you’re not caught up, you shouldn’t worry at all. Yashahime is available on both the Crunchyroll and Funimation streaming services. You can even check out the original Inuyasha series on some of those platforms, I believe. I’ll leave the synopsis below!

“The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family. Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past.”

How excited are you for Yashahime: Half-Demon Princess to return? I’m super glad that Yashahime is coming back this fall!