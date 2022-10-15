WWE’s Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Recently Appeared at a Chicago Bears Game Together

The NFL season is still going strong, and in week 5 the Chicago Bears played against the Washington Commanders. WWE fans have something to celebrate – two Superstars are supporting the team from the stands! United States Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are both at the game, and Rollins is even holding up the United States Title on his shoulder. Check out the post below for a look (via Fightful).

Following Monday Night Raw, The Predator Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new United States Champion, and he doesn’t appear to be handing it over anytime soon. Lynch is recuperating from a separated shoulder she suffered at SummerSlam, and fans are hoping she will return to the ring as soon as possible so that she can turn face again and aid Belair once their bout was over.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at the Bears game pic.twitter.com/SQKly0F3IT — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) October 14, 2022

What’s next for Rollins and Lynch is uncertain, but WWE has witnessed another major comeback lately with Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The rivalry between Rollins and Wyatt was previously notorious after it went horribly wrong. Rollins recently stated that he would like to have another go at a bout between them.

“Yeah, I mean, another crack at that one might be nice,” Rollins said The Bray Wyatt character is tough to pull off. If you look at anyone who played the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time, they didn’t come out better off than when they went in. It was tough to come up with a story in which anyone other than Randy Orton could beat him. I’m not sure whether Daniel Bryan was unscathed by this. But everyone else’s characters met a pretty dire end that was the end of Seth Rollins as you knew him, ‘The Beast Slayer.’ “It was difficult to figure out how to make a good wrestling narrative with that character.”

