Worst Marvel Film Ever? ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Has Dropped Below ‘The Dark World’ On Rotten Tomatoes

Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel’s most recent major budget production, has struggled with critics and audiences since its release. Its Rotten Tomatoes score has fallen below what is regarded by many as one of the worst Marvel films ever made.

On paper, Taika Waititi‘s return to the franchise after nailing Ragnarok as well as he did appeared to be a winning combination, while Natalie Portman (a new adversary in Christian Bale‘s Gorr the God Butcher), fan faves Guardians of the Galaxy making a cameo, and comeback queen were all enthusiastically new elements.

However, the reception on Rotten Tomatoes has not been without its hiccups. The aggregate site briefly dropped to 65 percent, putting it a point below Thor: The Dark World for several hours before climbing back to 66 percent and level the playing field.

Ticking up to 66% is particularly fascinating, with many wondering why the film isn’t as successful, and is it really worse than The Dark World? I mean, can anybody recall what happened in Thor 2?

But that’s not all: when you really break down the data and compare the films based on their individual scores, which film has a higher rating? Surprisingly, one commenter took the time to figure it out, and his conclusion was Thor: The Dark World. Despite this, Thor 4 supporters can rejoice since Eternals is still 11 points lower on Rotten Tomatoes.

An assessment explored why Love and Thunder failed, and it concluded that the film tried too hard to mix together two starkly different comic book stories that should have been separated into their own movies..

It looks as if the reception had a negative impact on box office revenue, with Thor 4‘s worldwide box office earning plummeting by approximately $300 million between it and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was released in 2022. Both movies are still in theaters, therefore there’s a chance that Love and Thunder might close the gap.