Woody Harrelson Responds to Viral Post of Baby Lookalike with Personally Written Poem

It’s not everyday you find a person who looks like you, but that’s what happened to Texas actor Woody Harrelson. On Wednesday, Danielle Grier Mulvenna, a woman from Northern Ireland, tweeted a photo of her nine-month-old daughter Cora grinning alongside a photo of the “Zombieland” actor flashing his signature smile in the 2009 film.

“Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson,” Mulvenna wrote. Her tweet quickly went viral, garnering over 487,000 likes and nearly 27,000 retweets as of Friday.

“Omg she really does! A much much cuter Woody though but Woody nonetheless!” responded one person on Twitter. “Awww!

What a little lovey!! (And I’m sure Woody’d be proud!)” commented another. “Adorable. I want @WoodyHarrelson to see this so badly,” tweeted another.

The standout response, however, came from Harrelson, who was so flattered by the comparison he penned a personalized quatrain poem titled “Ode to Cora” for the baby. “You’re an adorable child / Flattered to be compared,” the 61-year-old “True Detective” actor wrote on Instagram Thursday, along with a screenshot of Mulvenna’s post. “You have a wonderful smile / I just wish I had your hair.”

Harrelson, a father of three daughters, also tagged Mulvenna’s Instagram page in his post. Surprised by the shoutout, Mulvenna commented on the post, writing: “You made our day. Can’t wait to show her when she’s older ❤️ you have another fan for life xxx.”

Mulvenna also shared the response on Twitter, writing: “It’s not every day Wood Harrelson writes your daughter a poem.” She also later tweeted: “Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn’t always look like Woody Harrelson, it’s just that when she does…she really does.”

In an interview with Today, Mulvenna said she had never noticed Cora’s resemblance to the “Cheers” actor until a friend brought it up. “Basically we never saw the resemblance until our friend Chris pointed it out at a BBQ. Then once we took that photo of her laughing it was undeniable,” Mulvenna said, adding she was touched Harrelson’s response. “It’s a great lookalike to have if you’re going to have one.”