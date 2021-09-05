DC FanDome 2021: Wonderful Women Of The World News Coming

DC FanDome 2021 is going to be the place to be for everything DC this October. DC Fans should really be excited, especially after last year’s event was such a huge success. We saw great things premiere there, including the first trailer for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. This year we can also expect to hear news in regards to the upcoming Wonderful Women Of The World book being published by DC. It is confirmed that there will be Wonderful Women Of The World news at DC FanDome 2021.

Wonderful Women Of The World is an upcoming anthology graphic novel that will highlight some truly amazing women out there and their contributions. It will highlight scientists, diplomats and so much more. All women who embody the best qualities of Wonder Woman, which I think is a pretty awesome idea.

Here’s the official description of the book, straight from DC Comics website!

“Not all heroes wear capes.

Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation. We’ll be presenting tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana’s mantle and work in the fields of science, social justice activism, diplomacy and more!

Award winning author Laurie Halse Anderson brings together an all-star cast of authors and illustrators in this anthology of Wonder Women.”

The book is being written by Laurie Halse but we haven’t heard too much of who will be drawing the book. We do know, however, that various artists will be writing on it. Based on previous anthology books, we can probably expect a different artist for each story.

This is actually just one of several Wonder Woman books that will be featured at DC FanDome 2021. All that screams to me is that it’s a good time to be a Wonder Woman fan.

Are you looking forward to the Wonderful Women of the World News that is coming at DC FanDome 2021? Let us know in the comments!