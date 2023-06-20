Wonder Woman Isn’t Done! Gal Gadot Says, “Things Are Being Worked on Behind the Scenes”

Gal Gadot Teases Possible Wonder Woman Return

Gal Gadot has not ruled out a return to the role of Wonder Woman, despite the scrapping of Wonder Woman 3 and the retirement of Henry Cavill as Superman.

“Things are being worked behind the scenes,” Gadot said in an interview with ET. “And once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it.”

Gadot’s comments come after she starred in the Netflix action thriller Heart of Stone, which is set to debut on August 11th. In the film, Gadot plays an elite agent who must embark on a dangerous mission to stop a hacker from stealing a shadowy global peacekeeping agency’s most valuable and dangerous weapon.

Heart of Stone is directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Harper has said that he hopes the film is the start of a new, female-led action franchise.

“There were a couple of things that immediately jumped out at me,” Harper said. “The first was that it was an original movie in a genre that is full of great franchises, but things that have been around for a long time — the Mission: Impossibles or the Bonds or the Bournes. I love those films, but they’ve all been around for decades, so working on something that was an addition to that genre but an original piece of material felt really exciting and was a real opportunity. And I also just loved the fact that it had a female protagonist at the heart of it.”

Gadot’s comments about a possible Wonder Woman return will no doubt be met with excitement by fans of the character. However, it is still too early to say whether or not she will actually return to the role. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for Wonder Woman.

