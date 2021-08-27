Wonder Woman 1984 Director Says Dual Release Was Bad For Film!

It’s a crazy time for movies, that’s for sure. Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic shut everything down seeing movies has become something of a nightmare. Movie theatres were closed for a long time, and then they didn’t all open at once worldwide. Throw in the fact that movies keep getting delayed and we’re left with a pretty crummy situation. Some companies have taken to releasing films on a streaming service the same day it releases in theatres, and that seems to be having a negative effect depending on who you ask. Patty Jenkins, the Wonder Woman 1984 director says the dual release was bad for the film!

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of several films that received a dual release after some delays. Since the film wasn’t able to release properly in movie theatres, Warner Bros decided to put it on, HBO Max. The best part about this, for viewers, is that as long as you were subscribed it didn’t cost more money to watch. This is unlike premiere access on Disney+ which requires a fee.

Patty Jenkins is convinced that this move was detrimental to the film, and she spoke to some people during CinemaCon where she said “It was detrimental to the movie,” in regards to the HBO Max release. “I knew that could have happened.”

She went on to add, “I don’t think it plays the same on streaming, ever. I’m not a fan of day-and-date and I hope to avoid it forever.” and ended by saying that she makes movies specifically for “the big screen experience”.

She did also add, at some point, that she would most likely never do a movie for Netflix. Something with a limited theatrical run before moving onto streaming. It seems like Jenkins really wants to focus on keeping the movies in the movie theatres.

It’s been a crazy year for films for sure, and no one can deny that the dual release was bad for the film, at least in terms of box office numbers.