Women’s Abuse Organization Publicly Gives Johnny Depp Support in Amber Heard Trial

A women’s abuse organization recently voiced its support for Johnny Depp amid the high-profile defamation trial between the actor and ex-wife Amber Heard. The group is publicly recognizing men as domestic abuse partners.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million because she wrote an opinion piece that said she was a victim of domestic violence. Heard testified in court a few weeks ago that Depp had beaten her and sexually assaulted her during their relationship. Depp has denied these accusations, saying that Heard physically abused him instead.

MISSION NGO, a nonprofit international organization that supports women and children from physical, sexual, and psychological abuse, released a statement in support of Depp. People on social media have applauded the organization for recognizing men as domestic abuse victims.

Valeria Altobelli, MISSION NGO’s president and founder, wrote in the statement: “Violence is a serious topic. As women, as mothers, we have the duty and the responsibility to educate our sons and daughters, that’s to say, the Future Generation, in the light of the values of dialogue, respect and compassion between men and women, without any gender distinction, in order to prevent violence with the weapons of love and education.”

“In deep respect of the victims of domestic abuses that we have to affirm for intellectual honesty are, generally, WOMEN, we feel to express, as women, as mothers, as free thinkers, our compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his personal history.”

Altobelli also wrote and shared an open letter according to Globe Newswire, in which she said, “MISSION NGO women from all over the world stand against domestic violence, regardless of gender, age or race. Our mission is to educate men and women, with no gender differences, to keep talking and living in the values of love, mutual comprehension and sensitivity in order to prevent all kinds of violence, against women against men, against children.”

Altobelli’s letter continued, “As women, we have compassion and we feel empathy not for THE star, THE talent, THE actor but for a man, a father, a worker, A HUMAN. Mental Health is something we have to care about to live in a positive environment where women and men can love and respect each other without any kind of abuse and violence. We are human and we have to find the HUMANITY we are born to live for.”

Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million. The trial is happening in Fairfax, Virginia. Both parties have given their testimonies and people are curious to see the outcome, which is to say the least. Amber Heard”s lawyers are currently presenting their case in Heard’s defense against Depp’s alligations. This past week saw testimony from Amber Heard’s sister, who also claimed that she was abused by Depp. As well, former Depp girlfriend and celebrity, Ellen Barkin, also gave her testimony about a “jealous” and “controlling” Johnny Depp.

Closing arguments are expected on May 27. You can read more news on the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial here.