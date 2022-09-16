Wolf Pack Series Adds Westworld’s Rodrigo Santoro

Rodrigo Santoro of Westworld has joined Paramount+’s Wolf Pack in a series regular role. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the titular role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer for seven seasons, will star opposite Santoro.

Wolf Pack, written by Edo Van Belkom and executive produced by Teen Wolf‘s Jeff Davis, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Ensler, Christian Taylor, and Capital Arts’ Joe Genier, Mike Elliott, and Karen Gorodetzky.

Filming has already begun in Atlanta, Georgia. A late 2022 release is expected by Paramount+.’

The following is the streaming service’s description of the series:

The Wolf Pack is a 2018 horror film about a pair of teenagers whose lives are altered when a California wildfire awakens an evil supernatural beast. Santoro portrays Garrett Briggs, a Los Angeles park ranger who is committed to the protection of the environment and has two extraordinary children. He is a man of strong beliefs with dark secrets and profound suspicions, especially regarding those who challenge his connection to his kids, who were discovered in the fire years earlier.

Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town) is Harlan, while Armani Jackson (Honor Society) plays Kristin Ramsey. Bella Shepard (The Wilds) portrays Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower) is Luna, and Michelle Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey in this drama.