Aniplex’s Japanese rollout starts November 27 for the newly announced formats. North American theaters get the film January 29.

Witch on the Holy Night opened in Japan November 20, and new promotional footage is showing how ufotable’s feature is being presented there. Nick Valdez reported for ComicBook.com on November 23 that the film’s Japanese rollout was accompanied by a fresh look and material for formats including ScreenX. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have set January 29, 2027, for the U.S. and Canadian theatrical release. That gives North American viewers a firm date without putting the Japanese exhibition options on their ticket.

The film adapts Kinoko Nasu’s TYPE-MOON visual novel and is directed by Masashi Takeuchi. Crunchyroll’s release coverage identifies the November 20 Japanese opening and plans for a wider release in January. Anime Corner reported the U.S. and Canada date alongside confirmation of Japanese-language screenings with English subtitles and an English-dubbed option. Individual theaters will still have to list the version attached to a particular showtime.

Aniplex previews the ScreenX presentation available at equipped cinemas in Japan.

The setting that carries the story

The film centers on Aoko Aozaki, Alice Kuonji and Soujyuro Shizuki. The starting tension is the uneasy coexistence of people who know about magic and someone who knows the everyday world better than the world he is entering. That difference makes the three people useful guides to the story. The two with knowledge of magic can speak and act as though there are familiar rules. Soujyuro’s position lets the audience notice details that they might regard as unremarkable.

That approach helps the film work as a starting point for viewers encountering TYPE-MOON through this production. The company’s other stories may provide context for longtime fans, but a story set earlier in a familiar universe can still introduce its own central situation with little ceremony. The important things for a first-time viewer are who occupies the house, what the characters assume about one another and what changes when those assumptions turn out to be incomplete.

Aoko, Alice and Soujyuro also give the animation different kinds of reactions to register. An experienced character can remain still during something that makes the newcomer stop or move back. The quiet figure may be the character who holds the most power in that moment. A feature can make those contrasts visible without having a narrator explain which person understands the larger situation. The surrounding light and the space around the performers give the audience places to look while that understanding develops.

The returning Japanese voice performances offer continuity with the visual novel’s voiced release. Haruka Tomatsu voices Aoko, Kana Hanazawa voices Alice and Yusuke Kobayashi voices Soujyuro, as identified in coverage of the movie. That continuity matters because this adaptation changes how long the audience can sit with a particular emotion. Recognizable voices can help carry the characters across that change even when a sequence moves more quickly in the feature.

What film adds to a visual novel

A visual novel can keep an image on the screen while readers advance the text at their own pace. A feature makes the timing itself into part of the performance. The filmmakers decide how long an empty room can remain in view before a voice arrives, or how quickly a surprising action should land. That gives a director and editor more precise control of the audience’s time. It also creates a responsibility to convey within seconds information some readers once took in through several lines.

The announced craft credits give viewers some specific work to pay attention to. Moe Tsuzuki is credited for character design, Manabu Kamino for editing and Hideyuki Fukasawa for music. The theme performed by supercell is “Yoru to Ao.” The composer’s underscoring and the chosen theme song have different purposes in a film. One can shift how a scene develops underneath its dialogue. The other can provide a piece of identity readers carry beyond a scene or a trailer. The new release footage gives a short window into how the film is selling that identity in Japan.

Aniplex says ScreenX, Ultra 4DX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX and MX4D screenings in Japan are set from November 27, and that ufotable produced approximately 981 cuts for ScreenX’s side panels. ScreenX is a discrete part of the rollout. It is a presentation format that can extend selected imagery to the sides of the auditorium at equipped cinemas. A trailer advertising it is evidence of the marketing of that Japanese experience. It gives U.S. viewers no basis for assuming any theater near them will use the same format. A U.S. cinema’s own ticket listing will confirm the screen type it is selling. The separate announcements answer questions about different points in the audience’s journey.

Aniplex announced the film’s Japanese soundtrack release on November 21. The two-disc set is due December 23 and includes 38 pieces of Fukasawa’s score as well as the theme and a film version of an insert song. That is an additional date for people who want to explore the film’s music while waiting for the North American opening.

That separation can help a viewer decide which update to follow. Someone interested in the production can watch the November promotion and look for how the makers frame the film’s settings. Someone interested in accessibility or language presentation should focus on January listings. A group with different language preferences might want to see those showtimes before selecting a theater. North American release information has advanced far enough to support that planning, with local details still to come.

Where the dates stand

November 20 is the Japanese opening and November 23 is the date of Valdez’s coverage of the new promotion. January 29 is the announced date for the United States and Canada. A Japanese release clip may include territory-specific screens or text. Use it to get a look at Takeuchi’s film and consult the North American distributor for the date or the theater for a particular performance. A separate streaming date is not part of the news covered here.

For those interested in the adaptation itself, the film’s progress through different markets gives it a chance to be encountered by two kinds of viewers. Some will come in knowing Nasu’s characters and wanting to hear the performers recreate familiar exchanges. Others will encounter Aoko and her household for the first time on a theater screen. Both can watch for the same thing: how much information the movie can put into a look, a doorway or a choice about when to move the camera. That is where its shift from a readable story to a timed performance will be most visible.

Sources

Premium-format screenings from November 27 and ScreenX trailer — Aniplex News Box, November 22, 2026

Demon Slayer Studio’s Next Big Movie Celebrates Release With New Look Trailer — ComicBook.com · Nick Valdez, November 23, 2026

Witch on the Holy Night Movie Reveals Final Trailer, Staff, supercell Theme Song and New Character Visual — Anime Corner, October 2026

Witch on the Holy Night Anime Film Teams Up with Puella Magi Madoka Magica Movie in Collaboration Illustration — Crunchyroll News · Paul Chapman, October 14, 2026

Original Soundtrack jacket and commercial unveiled — Aniplex News Box, November 21, 2026

Crunchyroll Confirms U.S. Release Date for Demon Slayer Studio’s Next Big Movie — ComicBook.com · Tulisha Srivastava, September 10, 2026

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