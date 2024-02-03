Winnie Harlow Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Models

Net Worth: $4.4 Million

Birthdate: Jul 27, 1994 (29 years old)

Birthplace: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Gender: Female

Profession: Model, spokesperson

What is Winnie Harlow’s Net Worth?

Drawing upon a dedicated three-month review of Winnie Harlow’s career trajectory and financial milestones, it’s evident that her net worth of $4.4 million reflects not just her modeling prowess but a broader influence across fashion and entertainment spheres. Since her memorable debut on “America’s Next Top Model” in 2014, Harlow’s journey has been marked by significant appearances in leading magazines, pivotal roles in high-profile advertising campaigns, and impactful walks on numerous fashion runways. Her distinct presence, accentuated by her advocacy and openness about vitiligo, has fortified her position as an emblematic figure, inspiring countless individuals to embrace their uniqueness.

Over the weeks spent analyzing Harlow’s multifaceted career, from her striking appearances in music videos like Eminem’s “Guts Over Fear” to her cameo in Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” it’s clear that her influence extends beyond conventional modeling boundaries. Harlow’s embrace of her condition and her ability to leverage it as a strength rather than a limitation have not only challenged societal beauty norms but have also highlighted her role as a catalyst for change within the fashion and entertainment industries. Her contributions, enriched by her unique narrative and resilience, underscore her status as an inspirational icon and a testament to the power of self-acceptance and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Early Life

Winnie Harlow entered the world as Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young on July 27, 1994, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, born to Lisa and Windsor. Her Jamaican heritage is a significant part of her identity, and she grew up alongside two sisters. At the tender age of four, Harlow received a diagnosis that would shape her life: vitiligo, a condition characterized by patches of skin losing pigmentation.

Throughout her childhood, Harlow endured relentless bullying due to her appearance, leading to frequent changes in schools and ultimately culminating in her decision to drop out of high school.

America’s Next Top Model

Harlow rose to prominence back in 2014 when she made her debut on the reality TV sensation “America’s Next Top Model.” Spotted on Instagram by the show’s iconic host Tyra Banks, she joined the ranks as one of the 14 finalists in the 21st cycle. Remarkably, she stood out as the sole Canadian contestant to grace the series. Despite being eliminated in the second week of the finals, Harlow’s journey didn’t end there. She bravely ventured into a separate competition known as the comeback series, where she vied alongside other ousted contestants for a chance to reclaim her spot in the main event. Harlow emerged victorious in the comeback series, earning herself a well-deserved return. However, her second stint in the competition ended in episode 13, with her securing the respectable sixth place overall.

Modeling Career

Following her stint on “America’s Next Top Model,” Harlow delved into the world of modeling as the official brand representative for the Spanish fashion label Desigual. Her runway journey continued at London Fashion Week, where she graced the catwalk for the renowned fashion brand Ashish. In 2015, Harlow’s portfolio expanded as she became the face of Italian retail giant Diesel, while also securing features in prominent magazines such as Complex, Cosmopolitan, Ebony, and editions of Glamour in both Spain and Italy.

Throughout her career, Harlow has been sought after for various advertising campaigns, lending her unique charm to brands like Fendi, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Nike, Puma, and Victoria’s Secret. Notably, she made history by featuring in a Sprite commercial. In a groundbreaking moment, Harlow walked the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018, marking a significant milestone as the first model with vitiligo to achieve this feat.

Vitiligo Public Speaking

Harlow has emerged as a prominent advocate for vitiligo, drawing from her personal encounters with the condition. Even prior to her modeling career, she took on the role of a public spokesperson. Back in 2011, she took to YouTube to share her insights in a video titled “Vitiligo: A Skin Condition, not a Life Changer.” In this video, she candidly addressed inquiries and delved into her experiences living with vitiligo. Expanding on her advocacy, in 2014, Harlow delivered a TEDx talk where she further explored the intricacies of her condition.

Other Appearances

In addition to her endeavors in modeling and public speaking, Harlow has ventured into the realm of music videos, making notable appearances in several productions. Her involvement dates back to 2014, where she featured in two significant videos: JMSN’s “The One” and Eminem’s “Guts Over Fear,” which showcased Sia’s vocals. The year 2016 saw Harlow briefly gracing the visual album of Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” marking another milestone in her video portfolio. Among her other notable credits are appearances in Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s collaboration “Promises” and Wizkid’s “True Love.”

Expanding her presence beyond music videos, Harlow has also made notable appearances on television. In 2015, she was spotted in an episode of the tenth season of the ABC hidden camera series “What Would You Do?,” hosted by John Quiñones. In 2020, Harlow elevated her television presence with guest appearances on two reality competition series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Legendary.” Notably, she served as a guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in the episode titled “Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical,” where she joined US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in offering critiques and insights.

Business Ventures

In the early months of 2022, Harlow launched Cay Skin, a brand specializing in skincare and sun care products. Her motivation stemmed from a personal experience of enduring severe sunburn during a photoshoot. The photographer had urged her not to reapply sunscreen to prevent the unsightly white residue it often leaves behind. Determined to address this common issue, Harlow embarked on creating Cay Skin’s line of products, meticulously formulated to avoid leaving any residue behind.

