Willow Smith Discusses Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: ‘Humanness sometimes isn’t accepted’

Willow Smith is not bothered by the fact that her parents are successful entertainers who are constantly in the media. Willow Smith was born to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. She has known fame her entire life.

The “Meet Me At Our Spot” singer is an outspoken musician. She is also the older sister of Jaden Smith who is a musician too.

In March, Will Smith’s father stormed the Oscars stage after Chris Rock made a joke about his wife. He slapped the comedian and walked back to his seat. Then he yelled at Rock to not mention his wife’s name again.

The Smith family and Rock have not talked much to the media since what happened. They have only given short comments or told brief jokes.

According to reports, Rock is not interested in talking to Smith.

Willow says that the slap she received from her mother didn’t bother her as much as the “demons” inside herself, according to Billboard Magazine. Willow quickly defended her father. “I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” the 21-year-old said.

“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”

She expressed similar thoughts to those of her father in a recent video.

“I can say to all of you there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” the “Men In Black” star said. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

“I hate when I let people down,” Will Smith noted in his apology video,