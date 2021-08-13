Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to come out this December and is surrounded by exciting rumors. Fans are hoping most of these end up being true, especially since they revolved around returning characters. Now Willem Dafoe talks Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance. Or more specifically doesn’t talk.

So, unless you’ve been living under a rock you’ve definitely heard some of these No Way Home rumors. The first one revolved around the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-Men. Then it was Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin.

So far Alfred Molina is the only one that is confirmed to be returning for sure. We know this because he revealed it himself when speaking on a talk show. Apparently, Kevin Feige wasn’t super stoked that he let the octopus out of the bag.

Even though Molina is the only one confirmed, it certainly lends some credibility to the rest of the rumors. What’s funny is that we haven’t seen anything in regards to any new villains, so the film might only feature returning ones.

So, Dafoe was talking to The Wrap when he was asked about a potential appearance in No Way Home. He responded by saying no comment without actually saying no comment. Which makes sense! He doesn’t want to get on Feige’s bad side too, does he?

“I got lots of stuff happening now. And, you know, I always feel like when a film comes out, that’s when it’s time to talk about it,” he told The Wrap.

Fans have been wondering why we haven’t gotten a trailer, too. The marketing president of Disney commented about this to the Hollywood Reporter, saying: