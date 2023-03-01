Will “The Last of Us” Season 2 begin filming this year? Pedro Pascal Shares his Thoughts

If you keep up with popular culture, chances are that you’re familiar with the post-apocalyptic survival series The Last of Us. The show is based on a Playstation game and follows grizzled smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he escorts young Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who may be humanity’s last hope for finding a cure to the fungal plague sweeping across the globe. With its thrilling plot and captivating characters, it comes as no surprise that this epic drama has earned itself legions of fans worldwide! Season one of this adaptation has remained faithful to the original game while making bold strides in expanding the narrative, creating a stunning and unparalleled video game adaptation that is unmatched.

Recently, Collider‘s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub had the privilege of interviewing Pascal about his role as a father figure in The Mandalorian Season 3. Taking advantage of this chance to get an update on The Last of Us series, Weintraub asked if they anticipated shooting Season 2 sometime later this year. As he can’t reveal too much, Pascal answered somewhat playfully saying, “In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We’re getting into spring?” Ultimately, he came around to specifics saying, “Yes, there is a chance. Yes.”

Will The Last of Us Season 2 Follow the Second Game?

As the creatives behind The Last of Us have not divulged any official details, fans are expecting Season 2 to follow the narrative format of its highly acclaimed second game. Immediately after Episode Two was broadcasted in January, HBO renewed this series with Neil Druckmann – co-creator and game director – expressively tweeting “Part II —> HBO.” These two words can only mean one thing: that a continuation is on its way!

After the Season 2 order, Bella Ramsey expressed enthusiasm in exploring some of Part II’s storylines. On Josh Horowitz’ Happy Sad Confused podcast, she shared her thoughts: “I’m really excited for Ellie and Dina’s story.” Despite The Last of Us Part II being the final installment thus far in its franchise, this doesn’t necessarily mean that HBO’s series adaptation is done after Season 2. Craig Mazin previously said they don’t envision it as a show with countless seasons – yet he also didn’t rule out further explorations down the line, “probably the amount of remaining story [in The Last of Us Part II] would take us more than a season to tell.”

Every Sunday night, HBO and HBO Max are showing new episodes of The Last of Us at 9 PM ET. Don’t miss the Season 1 finale airing on March 12th!