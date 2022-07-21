Will Smith’s Biggest Blockbuster Movie Arrives on Netflix, Along with Ton of New Films
In August, Netflix has a number of major releases and series on the way. Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever are coming back for new seasons, while highly anticipated shows like Day Shift and The Sandman make their debuts. In August, subscribers will be treated to a slew of popular films at the beginning of the month.
Netflix is adding a number of films to its lineup on August 1, including one of Will Smith‘s finest works: Men in Black. With a special limited return to theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the 1997 blockbuster starring Tommy Lee Jones is iconic.
Fans of the Men in Black movies will be happy to know that all three movies will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 1st. This includes the original movie, Men in Black, as well as its sequels Men in Black II and Men in Black 3. However, the most recent movie in the series, Men in Black: International, will not be available on Netflix.
Men in Black is joining the ranks of other popular movies, including Spider-Man and Constantine, when it debuts on Netflix next month. Here’s the complete list of titles coming to Netflix August 1st:
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
Big Tree City — NETFLIX FAMILY
