Will Smith’s Biggest Blockbuster Movie Arrives on Netflix, Along with Ton of New Films

In August, Netflix has a number of major releases and series on the way. Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever are coming back for new seasons, while highly anticipated shows like Day Shift and The Sandman make their debuts. In August, subscribers will be treated to a slew of popular films at the beginning of the month.

Netflix is adding a number of films to its lineup on August 1, including one of Will Smith‘s finest works: Men in Black. With a special limited return to theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the 1997 blockbuster starring Tommy Lee Jones is iconic.

Fans of the Men in Black movies will be happy to know that all three movies will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 1st. This includes the original movie, Men in Black, as well as its sequels Men in Black II and Men in Black 3. However, the most recent movie in the series, Men in Black: International, will not be available on Netflix.

Men in Black is joining the ranks of other popular movies, including Spider-Man and Constantine, when it debuts on Netflix next month. Here’s the complete list of titles coming to Netflix August 1st:

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Big Tree City — NETFLIX FAMILY