Will Smith to Break His Silence with David Letterman

Published on May 6th, 2022 | Updated on May 6th, 2022 | By FanFest

Following the infamous Oscars slap, fans and critics will be able to hear from Will Smith for the first time.

The actor is on David Letterman‘s new Netflix talk show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” which will feature the next round of celebrities.

The fourth season of the chat series will premiere on May 20th on the streamer.

Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Ryan Reynolds are just a few of the celebrities who will appear in the six-episode season.

The most recent time Letterman’s program has been available on Netflix was in October 2020.

Smith, 53, has had a lot on his plate recently, as he’s known for smacking Chris Rock live on television and subsequently missing out on future film projects — even after winning his first Academy Award.

On the evening of March 27, the “King Richard” star interrupted the 94th Academy Awards with a violent act when he rushed on stage and smacked Rock, 57, in the face.

Smith will not, however, discuss the incident during his interview with Stephen Colbert. The episodes were made before March 2022.

Smith was banned from the Oscars for ten years as a consequence of his “Gettin’ Jiggy With It” efforts. Smith smacked Rock after the comic made a remark about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. Alopecia is an illness that affects actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, who is 50 years old

Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo, Kanye West, Jay-Z, George Clooney, Barack Obama, and Dave Chappelle have all shared their stories with David Letterman.

Meanwhile, Chappelle became the second comedian to be assaulted on stage and on film since the Oscars incident. The 48-year-old star was attacked by an unruly audience member at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week. He wasn’t harmed during the frightening scuffle, and he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.