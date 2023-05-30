Will Smith Takes Center Stage in the Trailer for Thrilling Survival Video Game UNDAWN

Published on May 30th, 2023 | Updated on May 30th, 2023 | By FanFest

Will Smith Makes His Video Game Debut in the Gripping Trailer for Undawn

Renowned developers Lightspeed (PUBG Mobile) and Level Infinite have recently unveiled an exciting trailer for their upcoming action survival game Undawn, featuring none other than Will Smith in the role of Trey Jones. This marks Smith’s first venture into the world of video games, and viewers can witness his character engaging in intense battles against a horde of monstrous creatures.

Undawn, a free-to-play open-world survival RPG for mobile and PC, immerses players in a post-apocalyptic setting teeming with infected beings. As survivors, players must navigate the treacherous landscape, forge alliances, construct strongholds, and confront both the infected and other human adversaries.

The inclusion of high-profile actors in video games has become increasingly common, and it’s no surprise that Smith would seize the opportunity to delve into this interactive medium.

Prepare to embark on an enthralling journey of exploration, adaptation, and survival in Undawn, scheduled for release on June 15, 2023, across Android, iOS, and PC platforms.