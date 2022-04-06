Will Smith Reportedly Admitted to Rehab Clinic after Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith will reportedly go to a celebrity rehabilitation clinic for assistance in dealing with stress after the assault on Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. The Academy Awards were Will Smith’s big moment as he smacked the comic after making a quip about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness, an illness that causes loss of hair.

This event had such a long-term impact that, as reported by the British newspaper, it caused the Smith to head to rehab and ‘Marca’ says that ‘The Sun‘ reported that the artist will spend some time in a rehabilitation clinic. “The impact of the backlash has hit Will hard, so he will be getting help on dealing with stress,” explained the newspaper.

“This is unquestionably the battle of his career. It will be a high-end retreat used by the rich and famous and he will be doing a lot of soul searching and working out how he can move forward,” continued telling ‘The Sun’.

According to the newspaper’s source, Smith is hoping to return in time to save his career and reputation. After the official apology, Smith was immediately removed from the Academy of Motion Picture Oscars for his attack.

“I resign my membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any other consequences that management deems appropriate,” Will Smith said in a statement.

The organization that hands out the prizes, however, opened a disciplinary file against the singer for “improper physical contact, abusive or intimidating behavior, and jeopardizing the Academy’s integrity.”

