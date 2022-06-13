Will Smith is Returning to Movies, His First Film Back Announced

Will Smith is planning his comeback and he is moving forward with a new movie. This movie is going to be a big deal.

Although he is no longer welcome at the Oscars, Smith is already working on a screen return with I Am Legend 2. This will be a movie that the public and movie studios are likely to accept., The Sun reported.

The movie, which is being produced by his company Westbrook Studios, will see Smith reprise his role as scientist Robert Neville fighting for survival and a cure for zombies in post-apocalyptic NYC.

Akiva Goldsman, who won an Oscar for his work on the 2007 movie adaptation of Richard Matheson’s novel, is reportedly including Smith’s character in the follow-up.

Smith won acclaim for the first movie, co-starring Michael B Jordan, which made $585,410,052

Although no final agreement has been reached, it is likely that Will Smith will return for the next installment of the Men in Black movie series. His previous attack on Chris Rock during production of the first movie is unlikely to prevent his return.

Smith faced a backlash after storming on stage at this year’s Oscars and hitting host Rock in the face over a joke he made about his wife Jada.

A source told The Sun that Will Smith is still attached to the project.

“The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is off the project.

“Obviously he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while the development continues.

“The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him.

“The negative sentiments from the public about his career have certainly reduced in recent weeks as the world has moved on thanks to stories like the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.

“And Will himself is undergoing therapy and taking time away from the limelight.

“Certainly Hollywood loves comeback stories where stars seemingly done with the business bounce back with a big project such as with Robert Downey Junior, Mel Gibson, Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder.

“In two years time things could look very different – and Will could return to the screen.”

Last month, Sony boss Tom Rothman said that they were still considering making Bad Boys 4, even though some people said it was on hold. There was no news about whether Will Smith would be in the movie or not.

Speaking at Cinemacon, he said: “That movie’s been in development and still is. There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving.

“That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person.

“That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world.”

“I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

Last month, Smith revealed in an interview with David Letterman that he had a psychedelic drug-fuelled vision that his career would be “destroyed”. He also attacked host Rock at the Oscars.

Smith remembered a vision he had while he was under the influence of ayahuasca. Ayahuasca is a drink that has some hallucinogenic properties.

The Bad Boys’ star prediction of his fall from grace did leave him with one positive outlook of being certain that: “I can handle anything that this life has to offer me.”

Smith, speaking to US host David Letterman, said: “Once you drink it, you’re going to see yourself in a way you’ve never seen yourself.

“One of the experiences was the individual, most hellish psychological experience of my life.”

Smith said that he had a vision that his palatial home, his wealth and unparalleled career would be taken away from him during a two-year period in which he explained that he ingested the psychedelic drug nearly 15 times.

“I’m drinking, I’m sitting there, and then, all of the sudden, it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away, and my career is gone away,’” Smith recalled.

Smith said he woke up when he heard his daughter Willow Smith calling for help. His comments came in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which was taped months before the viral slap.